Camp Fire missing persons list now tops 300, with 56 dead

The latest list of people missing from the Camp Fire in Butte County has more than doubled to 301, with nearly 500 searchers sifting through the rubble of Paradise and other communities devasted by the blaze that erupted one week ago.

The list has grown steadily since Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea’s office released the first tally of 103 missing on Wednesday, then later amended it to total 130.

The list of missing persons has been developed from calls from people concerned about friends or relatives who have not been heard from since the fire, but the fact that they are on the list does not necessarily mean they perished.

A Sacramento Bee survey of names from the first list of missing persons Wednesday turned up several who actually are safe and had fled the area.

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead, Honea said Wednesday night, and that number is expected to grow as at least 461 searchers from fire departments around the state and 22 cadaver dogs dig through piles in burned out neighborhoods in Butte County.

Many of those reported missing may be on the list because they were forced to flee without their cell phones and without time to tell relatives they were leaving. Past fire disasters have seen similar instances where hundreds were reported missing but most later were found to be safe.

At one point last year during the Wine Country fires that ravaged Sonoma County officials reported a tally of 380 missing persons. The death toll from the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma and Napa eventually totaled 22, making it the fourth deadliest fire in state history.

The Camp Fire is now California’s deadliest and most destructive blaze; Cal fire reported Thursday morning that the blaze has burned 140,000 acres - nearly 219 square miles - and is 40 percent contained. More than 52,000 people have been evacuated, 8,756 homes have been destroyed and 15,500 remain threatened.





Camp Fire in Butte County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center