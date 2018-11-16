Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom will join President Trump for California wildfire visit

Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom announced Friday that they would join President Donald Trump this weekend as he visits California communities affected by wildfires.

Trump is expected to be in Northern California on Saturday, his first official trip to the state since March, when he reviewed border wall prototypes in San Diego. The Camp Fire, which has killed at least 63 people and destroyed nearly 10,000 homes since it ignited last week, is the most destructive in California history.

Both Brown and Newsom have been highly critical of Trump’s policies on the environment and immigration. But in a joint statement, they said they “welcome the President’s visit to California and are grateful for the quick response to our aid requests.”

“Now is a time to pull together for the people of California,” Brown and Newsom said.

