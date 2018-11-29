Gavin Newsom calls for resignation of California Democratic Party chairman

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is calling for the resignation of California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman over charges of sexual misconduct.

“Sexual harassment shouldn’t be tolerated — no person or party, no matter how powerful, is above accountability,” spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement.

Bauman took a leave of absence from his position overseeing the Democratic Party on Monday, after one of his deputies initiated the process to remove him. He announced Wednesday that he will seek unspecified treatment for health problems and alcohol abuse during an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted individuals at party functions.

Earlier Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported details of those complaints, including that Bauman frequently made explicit remarks to staffers about their sex lives and bodies and that he touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable. He declined to address the specific charges.

“The governor-elect believes the investigation should move forward and the victims should be heard,” Click said. “But given the numerous detailed, severe and corroborated allegations reported by the Times, he believes the best course of action for the party is for the chair to resign.”

Other accounts of Bauman’s alleged behavior continue to emerge.

Spencer Dayton, a 21-year-old party delegate from Lodi, told The Bee that he was twice groped at Democratic events by Bauman, who did not appear to be drunk either time.

The first incident was during the May 2017 convention in Sacramento, Dayton said, when he approached Bauman in the main hall to say hello. Dayton was supporting Bauman’s opponent in a contentious race for the chairmanship, but he said he wanted to hear Bauman’s opinion on issues of importance to the party’s rural caucus.

Dayton said it the first time he had ever spoken personally with Bauman. When he shook Bauman’s hand, he said, Bauman pulled him in close and grabbed his penis. Though it happened in front of other people, none of them saw.

“It was very, very quick, but very intentional,” Dayton said.

At the party’s executive board meeting that November, Dayton said he again approached Bauman to ask for support on a resolution that he planned to introduce.

Bauman put his arm over Dayton’s shoulder, he said. Then “he reached down and grabbed my butt and said, ‘Well, I’m going to have think about it.’” Dayton said he felt like he was being propositioned to trade sex for Bauman’s help.

Dayton said he had only ever told a few people about what happened, but he felt compelled to come forward when he heard that others were speaking out about their experiences with Bauman. He said he has retained a lawyer and reported the incidents to party officials as part of the investigation.

Editor’s note: This post was updated at 12:08 p.m. with Dayton’s account.