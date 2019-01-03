Mr. Worldwide meets the new governor: You can see Pitbull and Gavin Newsom for $25

Concert tickets? $25.
The chance to see Gavin Newsom’s famous hair and Mr. Worldwide at the same event? Priceless.
California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom’s campaign announced a “limited” offer Thursday to buy tickets for his concert benefiting the California Fire Foundation, which supports firefighters and communities harmed by wildfires.
The Sunday evening concert at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento will feature performances by Common, Pitbull, X Ambassadors, Betty Who, and Cold Weather Sons.
The California Fire Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to families affected by the state’s recent devastating wildfires, foundation spokesman Carroll Wills said. Concert proceeds will fund additional assistance for fire-torn communities affected by the Camp Fire, which destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, as well as other major fires throughout the state in 2018.
The foundation is trying to bring some firefighters who worked on recent devastating fires to attend the concert, Wills said.
The concert will follow a free afternoon event for families to meet Newsom at the California State Railroad Museum featuring kid-friendly activities. It’s one of several inauguration-related events that are scheduled to take place in Sacramento over the weekend.
Newsom is scheduled to be sworn in as California’s next governor the following day.
