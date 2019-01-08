Newsom: ‘Powerful forces’ against CA + Newsom’s budget takes shape

NEWSOM’S PRIORITIES
Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil his first governor’s budget on Thursday. It will mostly serve as an indicator into his policy priorities. Over the next several months, the Legislature will review it and send its own version for Newsom’s approval. While the final budget has not yet been submitted, here’s what we already know to be included:
$1.8 billion for early childhood education programs
- $40 million for a second year of free community college
- Six months paid parental leave
- A big health care overhaul that includes more access for undocumented immigrants and a new state surgeon general. It’d restore Obamacare’s individual mandate, too. Price tag to come.
ANALYSIS: THE GOVERNOR’S SPEECH
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
From his criticisms of the president to his policy positions, there were several headlines that came out of Newsom’s inauguration speech. Here are a few takeaways
Threats to California
In his speech, Newsom called out “powerful forces arrayed against us.” Among the challenges he saw to California’s success were:
- Politicians in Washington
- Drug companies
- Gun lobby
- Polluters
- Pay-day lenders
Newsom then rattled off internal problems within the state, including economic uncertainty and inequality, low wages, high living costs, homelessness, education gaps and expensive health care.
His final assessment: “These aren’t merely policy problems. They are moral imperatives. So long as they persist, we are all diminished.”
Progressive agenda
Newsom will have to find a balance between implementing costly proposals and keeping the state on safe financial ground. He said his administration “will be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars, pay down debt, and meet our future obligations.” Still, he added, “We will be bold. We will aim high and we will work like hell to get there.”
Trump resistance, California ‘sanctuary’
Newsom did not explicitly criticize Trump by name during his speech. Still, he did not hold back on his criticisms of the administration. He insisted California “will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House.”
On the issue of immigration, the governor said the state will be “a house that provides shelter to all who need it and sanctuary to all who seek it.”
TWEET OF THE DAY
Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) — “So much progress in our state has happened under the leadership of Governor Jerry Brown. It has been an honor to serve with him these past eight years — and to learn from him, not just as his Lt Gov, but throughout my lifetime. We owe him our thanks.”
MUST-READ: Gavin Newsom’s health plan would restore Obamacare mandate, expand access for undocumented
Comments