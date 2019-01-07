Day 1 is kind to Gavin Newsom: First-day speech gets praise from both parties

Gavin Newsom’s Monday morning inauguration marked the beginning of his tenure in office as California’s 40th governor and lawmakers from both parties used the occasion to wish him well.

“To Governor @GavinNewsom and first partner @JenSiebelNewsom, congratulations and best of luck. It is a great honor to serve the people of CA and I’m proud of you. I am here if you need anything at all,” Arnold Schwarzenegger, the last Republican governor, wrote on Twitter.

Other California Republicans offered congratulatory words, too, including Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido.





“I offer my sincere congratulations to Gov. Newsom on his inauguration,” Waldron said. “I look forward to working with him to find common ground and improve the lives of people around our state.”

Most Republicans who issued congratulatory statements focused on specific portions of Newsom’s inaugural speech, including Senator John Moorlac, R-Costa Mesa.

“I would like to congratulate Gov. Gavin Newsom on his inauguration as California’s 40th governor, especially how he brought up the passage in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount about building a strong foundation for ‘our house. As one who has worked to help the homeless and mentally ill since before my public service began 25 years ago, I was heartened by his words, ‘We will stop stigmatizing mental health and start supporting it.’ I look forward to working with him on this and other critical issues.”

Usual Republican critics did not weigh in on the inauguration.

Other California legislators — mostly Democrats — took to Twitter to weigh in on Newsom’s inauguration.

Yes! Looking forward to working w/ Governor @GavinNewsom to protect "a woman's right to choose", which should clearly include a college student's right to access medication abortion on campus. #SB24 https://t.co/BV2FnBxiO2 — Connie Leyva (@SenatorLeyva) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to California’s 40th Governor @GavinNewsom. Looking forward to working together on behalf of our great state. pic.twitter.com/XAt6SUiEnf — Asm. Kevin McCarty (@AsmKevinMcCarty) January 7, 2019

Proud to be in attendance at Governor Newsom’s swearing in

Ceremony. His inaugural speech, thoughtful, inspiring and insightful.

I am inspired to work alongside this Governor to make Califirnia a better place to live, work and raise a family. — Bill Dodd (@BillDoddCA) January 7, 2019

California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, praised Newsom’s speech. She said she felt “inspired and moved” by his remarks.

“Gov. Newsom is true to his word to bring big and bold ideas to the table, including an issue near and dear to my own heart – affordable housing and the fight against homelessness,” she said. “A Marshall Plan is exactly what is needed going forward.”

Legislators weren’t the only ones to weigh in on Newsom’s inaugural message: Several interest groups and government organizations praised portions of his speech.

“A new administration will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to policy discussions that can protect the environment while providing energy independence, good-paying jobs, and reliable, affordable sources of energy to all Californians,” Western States Petroleum Association President Catherine Reheis-Boyd said in a release Monday. “Our work together must protect the environment and the more than 368,000 oil and gas industry jobs that provide opportunities for upward mobility and economic growth in the communities we serve.”

The California State Parks Foundation issued a statement praising Newsom’s commitment to focusing on equity in California.

“Governor Newsom has a demonstrated track record of leadership on equity issues and has articulated a clear focus on childhood development – both of which align with California State Parks Foundation’s efforts to bring more Californians of all backgrounds to our state parks, so they can discover the health, education and quality of life benefits our parks offer.”

Newsom paid homage to his predecessor Jerry Brown during his inaugural speech, giving credit to Brown for building the state “a foundation of rock.” Newsom said he plans to build on that foundation.

“So much of this progress has happened under the leadership of Governor Jerry Brown,” Newsom said Monday morning. “It has been an honor to serve with him these past eight years – and to learn from him, not just as his Lieutenant Governor, but throughout my lifetime.”

Now that his term as 39th Governor is up, Brown said he is “now off to the ranch.”

Handing the reins over to @GavinNewsom. And now off to the ranch for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/jK4Y8rZR6W — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) January 7, 2019