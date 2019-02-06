Slowing the revolving door + Early childhood unions + Clean H2O

It’s Hannah with Bryan this morning. You all have flooded my Twitter feed with Sacramento restaurant recs, and I love it!
DRAIN THE SWAMP
Via Bryan Anderson...
The lawmaker-turned-lobbyist cycle in Sacramento could reach a breaking point soon.
Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, unveiled a plan on Tuesday that would prevent members of the Legislature from registering as lobbyists until five years have passed.
Assembly Bill 359 would amend the Political Reform Act, which set the waiting period at one year.
“A cooling off period of five years makes sense. Their capital is the perception they have political influence,” Melendez said of lawmakers who became lobbyists. “After five years’ time, their influence wanes significantly.”
Melendez is unsure there will be a political appetite to extend the one-year waiting period by four more years. She said she’d be willing to meet somewhere in the middle if it would help her secure the necessary support from a Democratic-controlled Legislature.
“I’m not trying to make a statement. I’m trying to get some policy put in place,” Melendez said.
UNIONIZING CHILD CARE
Child care providers have clearly taken note of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to support early childhood initiatives. A group of 200 workers, advocates and family members are heading to the Capitol this morning in efforts to form a union and rally behind the Building a Better Early Care and Education System Act that Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Goleta, plans to introduce.
Providers say that programs are too expensive and that outdated laws discriminate against women of color who make up a significant portion of the workforce, yet often struggle in poverty themselves. Limón’s bill would push for better wages and benefits and expand access to care.
Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, will join Limón and the group members at 10 a.m. on the North Steps of the Capitol.
DON’T DRINK THAT WATER
Clean water leaders and San Joaquin Valley residents will push legislators at a 9:30 a.m. joint hearing this morning to adopt the Newsom-endorsed “affordable drinking water fund” that died in the Legislature last year.
California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency Wade Crowfoot is scheduled to testify at the hearing, and advocates for the proposal will highlight why the fund is the most viable option for ending the contaminated water crisis in the state.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Chef José Andrés (@chefjoseandres), who often prepares hot meals for first responders and victims during natural disasters — “In California, where wildfires burned up and down the state, we met true superheroes – firefighters, search-and-rescue, National Guard – who showed incredible bravery and humanity, working to save others even as their own homes were threatened by flame.”
