California gun owners get ready. July brings several new firearm laws and regulations

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state's more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.

This July, life will get a little harder for California gun owners.

The California Department of Justice is set to implement strict new rules for the purchase of firearms and ammunition in the Golden State.

Under a proposed emergency regulation, ammunition buyers would be required to show a federally compliant REAL ID, or else submit additional documentation like a passport, before a sale can be made.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association and NRA are soliciting members to speak out against the proposed change, no later than June 21. The regulation would go into effect July 1.





The changes don’t stop there.

Also beginning July 1, hunters must use non-lead ammunition when taking wildlife or face a fine of $500 for a first offense and between $1,000 and $5,000 for second-and-subsequent offenses.

Then there’s the law, also going into effect July 1, requiring a spot background check for all ammunition purchases, at the cost of a $1 surcharge.