California Gavin Newsom pardons 7, mostly for low-level drug offenses

Governor explains his personal and passionate view behind halting death penalty Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on the death penalty in California on March 13, 2019, sparing the lives of more than 700 death-row inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on the death penalty in California on March 13, 2019, sparing the lives of more than 700 death-row inmates.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s pardoning seven people Wednesday, mostly for low-level drug offenses, including a well known advocate for incarcerated women.

Susan Burton was convicted of selling drugs in the late 80s and early 90s, but has since become a prominent activist in East Los Angeles.

Burton became addicted to drugs after her 5-year-old son was killed by a police car in a traffic accident, according to Newsom’s office. After serving 1 year and 9 months in prison and receiving treatment for her drug addiction, she founded nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated people rebuild their lives. The organization, called A New Way of Life, runs five transitional homes in the Los Angeles area and has helped more than 1,000 women reenter their communities after serving time.

Burton, now 67, published an autobiography in 2017 about her life and work advocating for incarcerated women.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She’s one of five people Newsom pardoned Wednesday who have only low-level drug offenses. He also pardoned 41-year-old Laurie Gardner of San Luis Obispo, 66-year-old David Goodman of Los Angeles County, 57-year-old Derrick Dickerson of Kern County, and 75-year-old Richard Gower, who now lives in Texas.

Dickerson founded a transitional housing program for young men who have been released from prison.

Newsom also pardoned 37-year-old Quoc Nguyen of Santa Clara County, who was convicted of assaulting a man when he was 23. Nguyen is facing deportation to Vietnam, but Newsom’s pardon may allow him to remain in the U.S.

Imperial County resident Fernando Garcia, 60, also received a pardon for a 1990 DUI conviction after he struck and injured a pedestrian while riding a motor cycle motorcycle. Garcia leads a ministry for California State Prison inmates.