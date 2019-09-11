California Supreme Court declines to block two death penalty cases despite Newsom moratorium

Governor explains his personal and passionate view behind halting death penalty Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on the death penalty in California on March 13, 2019, sparing the lives of more than 700 death-row inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on the death penalty in California on March 13, 2019, sparing the lives of more than 700 death-row inmates.

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday denied petitions in two unrelated death penalty cases, clearing the way for district attorneys to continue prosecuting the cases despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium against capital punishment.

Jade Douglas Harris and Cleamon Demone Johnson both face the death penalty in unrelated capital murder cases; Harris is accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a shooting rampage, while Johnson is charged with five counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order putting a moratorium on the death penalty in the Golden State. Newsom called the capital punishment “ineffective, irreversible and immoral” and granted a reprieve to all 737 inmates currently awaiting execution.

California’s last execution was in 2006.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Both men filed in July for a petition for review for their case. Harris received a stay on his case from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

They argued, through their attorneys, that jurors would be unable to measure the seriousness of imposing the death penalty if they thought such a penalty would never be carried out, according to The Associated Press.

The justices disagreed, and also lifted the stay in Harris’ case.

With the petition denied, the district attorney’s office in each case is free to continue pursuing the death penalty.