Gavin Newsom to sign granny flat, housing density laws that target California cities

California cities will soon find it harder to block new housing construction under a law Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign alongside several other housing bills Wednesday afternoon.

From 2020 until 2025, the law will limit “downzoning” or reducing the number of units that can be built in a particular space, such as only allowing a single-family home on a lot previously zoned for an apartment building. It would also limit cities’ ability to impose new building standards that drive up construction costs.

“It is a very important measure to help us address the fact that we have an extreme housing shortage in California,” Sen. Nancy Skinner, the Berkeley Democrat who wrote the bill, said last month during a legislative debate on the bill. “In fact, California has the lowest number of per capita housing units in the U.S.”

The measure, Senate Bill 330, aims to accelerate construction for projects that meet a local government’s design and zoning rules by preventing cities and counties from putting up additional barriers during the approval process.

Newsom plans to sign SB 330 alongside several measures to make it easier for people to build so-called accessory dwelling units, or granny flats, on their property.

The bills are part of his larger push to build more housing in California and bring down costs. While running for governor, he promised to build 3.5 million new homes by 2025. But with permitting rates slowing and prices still rising, he’s not yet on track to meet that target.

“This is a crisis in the state of California, the crisis of affordability,” Newsom said during a news conference Wednesday. “This issue of affordability must be addressed head on and we need to call local government out for not building enough housing.”

Newsom also signed a separate bill Wednesday morning that steers $331 million to renters and homeowners. The state secured the money in 2012 from banks in a settlement over unfair mortgage practices. California courts determined the state misspent the money, which was intended for homeowners, and directed Newsom and the Legislature to give the money to them.

Newsom says the bill he signed will fix the problem, and emphasized how the money would help renters as well as homeowners during a Wednesday morning news conference he held in San Diego before signing the bill.

When the bill passed the Legislature last month, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake, supported the bill but said he worried it would direct some money to renters. Although helping renters “may be a worthy cause,” he said he was concerned it could violate the settlement agreement and spark more lawsuits.

Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill, Senate Bill 113, arguing it won’t get the money out to homeowners quickly enough and therefore wouldn’t comply with the court order.