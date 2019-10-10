Mass California blackout recalls shades of Gray Davis. Should Gavin Newsom be worried?

SHARE COPY LINK

As more than a million Californians endure daily life in the shadows of an deliberate blackout by PG&E, there is name many people on social media would like the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, to keep in mind: Gray Davis.

California’s 37th governor, like Newsom, presided over unpopular engineered outages. Those power outages proved to be Davis’ undoing, as some pointed out Thursday on Twitter.

“Power cuts in California. The cuts in 2000-01 weren’t fun. I wonder if Newsom will be the next Gray Davis,” wrote Twitter user Tony Nash.

Power cuts in California. The cuts in 2000-01 weren't fun. I wonder if Newsom will be the next Gray Davis. — Tony Nash (@TonyNashOnAsia) October 9, 2019

California voters removed Davis from office through a recall campaign; his seat was filled by a Republican, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Twitter user Gordon Mohr likewise wondered at the similarity between Davis’ and Newsom’s plights.

Gavin Newsom 2019 == Gray Davis 2001 ? — Gordon Mohr (@gojomo) October 10, 2019

Newsom has said that he is outraged at the shutoffs and criticized Pacific Gas & Electric for creating the conditions which made this week’s mass blackout happen.

The governor has faced intense criticism on both the left and the right as hundreds of thousands of Californians continue to experience a planned blackout, which PG&E argues is necessary to prevent wildfires from sparking during an intensely windy period.

Bay Area gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter, an outspoken advocate for reproductive rights, wrote that “I really expect some action on this” from Newsom.

Day 2 of no power. Very wearing. And I don’t have medications that need refrigeration or medical equipment that needs electricity. @GavinNewsom I really expect some action on this. Fire prevention should be a safer system, not shut downs. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 10, 2019

John Cox, the San Diego Republican whom Newsom defeated to become governor, also took the occasion to lambaste Newsom for not doing enough about the power outages.

“Your third world state has people living on streets, millions without power, underperforming schools, massive unfunded pensions, rationed water and business fleeing,” Cox wrote. His reference to ‘third world’ conditions echoed that of other political leaders from both sides of the aisle over the interruption of electricity.

Happy bday @GavinNewsom Your third world state has people living on streets, millions without power, underperforming schools, massive unfunded pensions, rationed water and business fleeing. Time for you to troll DC to distract attn. #FixCA — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the hashtag campaign #RecallNewsom received new life in the wake of the mass outages, with several tweets calling for the governor’s removal.

Recall Governor Newsom like we did when Gray Davis was playing games with #PGEpowershutdown.

Break up PG&E.

WE NEED COMPETITION IN ENERGY COMPANIES NOT A MONOPOLY.#pgeshutdown — ed stack (@stackartist) October 10, 2019

gov newsom meet gray davis. newsom cries crocodile tears over shutoff and concludes saying "it needed to be done" #RecallNewsom https://t.co/aOPpUmiXaR — becke (@serfbot) October 10, 2019

The state of California's government is responsible for this. Newsom is trying to separate himself from PG&E when PG&E is a public utility that ultimately the government is responsible for. Turn the power back on now! #RecallNewsomNow #RecallNewsom — TalkJames (@talkjames) October 9, 2019

And, #NuttyNewsom just banned little bottles of shampoo whilst over 1MM residents are sitting in the dark and using Diesel generators to recharge electric cars. I'm so relieved that our CA government has it's priorities in order. #pgeshutdown #RecallGavinNewsom #RecallNewsom — I. M. Me (@tr123xyz) October 10, 2019

#RecallNewsom. last i saw him speak in front of news camera, he was still defending PG&E, after 5 seconds of paying lip service to people who are rightfully outraged. — Byung Kyu Park (@bkpark) October 10, 2019