PG&E shutoff update: Power line inspections begin. Some power restoration underway

Pacific Gas & Electric officials said Thursday that winds have died down enough in some Northern California areas to allow them to send inspection crews out to power lines, but the company has not yet said when it believes it can start turning the power back on.

Officials say they have received “many” reports of damage to shut power lines during this week’s wind storms. There have been no fires caused by power lines, the utility reported, as multiple small fires popped up around the north state since Wednesday.

The utility company did not say where those initial inspections will take place or exactly when. An estimated 16 percent of PG&E’s customers were hit or will be hit with intentional blackouts this week throughout Northern California and as far south as Kern County in the San Joaquin Valley.

The utility company imposed the unprecedented shutoff starting after midnight Wednesday to avoid causing a wildfire during what weather officials say are some of the highest velocity winds the north state has seen in two years. Power line failures in high winds led to devastating wildfires in the north state in 2017 and again in 2018.

Since then, the utility company has conducted seven prescribed blackouts. The current “public safety power shutoff” is by far the largest.

PG&E, which has wind monitoring equipment, reported gusts of 77 miles per hour at Mount St. Helena in Sonoma County and 75 mph at Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, PG&E reported it “has received many preliminary reports of vegetation-related damage to its equipment in these areas.”

There are still 600,000 customers without power in dozens of counties around the north state as of Thursday morning. The company said it still expects to impose power outages later today for 4,000 customers in Kern County.

PG&E says it has restored power to approximately 126,000 customers as of 6 a.m. Thursday, about 50,000 of them in the Sierra Foothills.

The blackout has come under heavy criticism from public officials and residents. The utility continued to defend its decision to de-activate service to nearly 800,000 customers this week.

“We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first,” said company vice president Michael Lewis.

PG&E officials have said they must conduct those inspections on about 27,500 line miles, as well as do repairs before they turn power back on. They say they must await an “all clear” signal from the weather service as winds die down. Those officials say they do not know when power might be restored. On Tuesday night, they said inspections and repair work could take up to five days.

The company has assembled 45 helicopter and 6,3000 on-ground inspectors for post-wind work that likely will extend through the weekend.

