Gavin Newsom signs bill banning California hotels from using tiny plastic shampoo bottles

Planning to stay at a California hotel? You’d better get in the habit of bringing your own shampoo and conditioner.

California hotels with more than 50 rooms will be banned from dispensing plastic bottles of soap, shampoo or conditioner beginning in 2023 under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The ban applies to all hotels, regardless of size, in 2024.

Violating the law is punishable by a $500 fine for a first offense and a $2,000 fine for each additional offense.

Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, who sponsored the bill, said it law will force hotels to explore more sustainable alternatives and curb plastic consumption.

“Single-use products like those tiny plastic bottles commonly provided in hotels rooms represent a sizable amount of waste that can be easily eliminated through more cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives,” Kalra said in prepared remarks.

California is the first state in the nation to ban those bottles, according to Kalra’s office.

“We have reached a tipping point for action and more needs to be done that transitions consumers and businesses towards more sustainable alternatives,” Kalra said. “And given our state’s large presence in tourism, this will be a model for the nation.”

The law was supported by the California Hotel and Lodging Association, among other groups.

It was opposed by the Personal Care Products Council, which argued that the law “will impact personal care product manufacturers significantly, including small and medium sized companies that may be re-packers or distributors,” according to an Assembly floor analysis of the bill.