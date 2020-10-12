Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, California wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and California wildfires at a press conference Monday at noon.

Over the weekend, cooler temperatures and calmer winds helped firefighters push containment of the Glass Fire in the North Bay to 95%. In recent weeks, the blaze burned nearly 800 homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Over the next few days, officials predict stronger winds and higher temperatures will elevate fire danger again in the greater Bay Area and foothills. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said over the weekend it might cut power to parts of those regions later this week to prevent strong winds in the North Bay and northern Sierra Nevada areas from sparking new fires by damaging power equipment.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in California is approaching 850,000. The percentage of tests that come back positive has declined to 2.6% over two weeks, according to Saturday data from the California Department of Public Health.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service