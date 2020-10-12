Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, California wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and California wildfires at a press conference Monday at noon.

Over the weekend, cooler temperatures and calmer winds helped firefighters push containment of the Glass Fire in the North Bay to 95%. In recent weeks, the blaze burned nearly 800 homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Over the next few days, officials predict stronger winds and higher temperatures will elevate fire danger again in the greater Bay Area and foothills. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said over the weekend it might cut power to parts of those regions later this week to prevent strong winds in the North Bay and northern Sierra Nevada areas from sparking new fires by damaging power equipment.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in California is approaching 850,000. The percentage of tests that come back positive has declined to 2.6% over two weeks, according to Saturday data from the California Department of Public Health.