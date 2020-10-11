PG&E warns of potential blackouts this week as winds return, temperatures climb into 90s

A dry, warm and windy weather forecast for the coming week has PG&E preparing for possible blackouts in wildfire-prone areas of California.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which in recent months has turned multiple times to planned power outages amid high winds, has indicated an elevated potential for its Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in some parts of California.

Citing a developing wind pattern that could bring in fast-moving winds over the Central Valley and into the Bay Area, PG&E meteorologists said fire danger could peak around the middle of the week.

“The PG&E Emergency Operations Center will be activating this evening to begin preparations for a potential Diablo wind event lasting from Wednesday through Thursday or potentially Friday morning,” PG&E officials wrote in its forecast. “At this time, the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon/evening and continue through Thursday morning. A second period of winds may develop Thursday evening through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and North Bay mountains.”

Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office said wind gusts this week could reach 30 miles per hour in the foothills and the Sierra Nevada, while in the Valley winds could reach 25 miles per hour. On Sunday, winds were already relatively high, with the NWS recording a 22 mph wind at Sacramento International Airport.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PG&E forecasters predicted even higher winds.

“The strength of these winds is somewhat uncertain, but gusts at or above 50 mph are looking possible in elevated terrain in the North Bay and Northern Sierra,” PG&E officials wrote.

Hot weather returning to Sacramento region

Temperatures will be steadily rising through Thursday. Sacramento on Sunday reached about 82 degrees, but by Tuesday it should be 88 degrees, according to the NWS. By Thursday, it will be back into the 90s with an estimated high of 92 degrees.

“High pressure builds over the area, which will lead to a warming and drying trend for the week,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a forecast discussion. “Periods of breezy north winds will be possible throughout the week. ... This may lead to elevated to critical fire weather conditions for portions of the Valley and foothills.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

PG&E included most of the Sierra Nevada range in the potential upcoming power shutoffs, plus the areas surrounding the Trinity mountain range and the Northern Coast ranges. The company said it will have more information on exact locations to be considered in the possible power shutoffs nearer to the wind event.

Northern California is still facing several massive wildfires, although firefighters have them mostly under control. The August Complex, the largest wildfire in state history, has reached a staggering 1,028,529 acres in Mendocino National Forest and is 74% contained. The North Complex, burning in Plumas National Forest, is still active at 318,930 acres and is 91% contained.