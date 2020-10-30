How Sacramento Day of the Dead celebration changed to honor lives lost in pandemic

The line of cars stretched half a mile Thursday night outside Sacramento’s Latino Center of Art & Culture, where hundreds of people tried to safely gather for a Day of the Dead celebration made solemn by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the holiday that is widely celebrated in Mexico and by Mexican Americans in the U.S. comes at a somber time for Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra and thousands of Latinos.

“COVID-19 has taken the lives of so many Latinos in our community so disproportionately this year,” the councilmember with Mexican roots said at a press conference set at the 11th annual Panteón de Sacramento. “Today this celebration is also in honor of all of our working essential workers and Latinos who have passed on.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Latinos in California have been over-represented in the state’s COVID-19 infection and death rates. Latinos continue to account for 60% of cases and nearly half of virus-related deaths in California, but represent 40% of the state population.

In Sacramento County, Latinos represent 4,800 documented COVID-19 cases and 114 COVID-19 virus-related deaths, according to Sacramento County public health data.

“This year with a tragic passing of thousands of lives, many of them (who are) essential workers, many of them Mexicans” said Liliana Ferrer, Consul General to Mexico. ”We are honoring those that have gone before us, those that have passed because of COVID-19.”

To increase COVID-19 testing in Latino communities, the Mexico Consulate in Sacramento launched free COVID-19 testing in June.

Day of the Dead, known as Día de Los Muertos in Mexico, is a holiday steeped in Mesoamerican culture and Catholic tradition and observed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

While not somber or dark in tone, the holiday is a social celebration for family members and friends to remember their loved ones who have died by placing their favorite foods or belongings next to their portraits and altars.

For many who celebrate the holiday, it is believed that Día de Los Muertos allows the deceased to visit the living world.

The four-day annual Day of the Dead event was re-envisioned by the Latino Center of Art and Culture organizers, from its usual Midtown celebration to a drive-in event due to the pandemic. Event organizers estimate the free event that runs until Sunday will attract 500 cars a night.

Marie Acosta, executive director of the Latino Center of Art and Culture, said she wants the event to be a place of healing for families who have lost loved ones.

“Our history, our traditions our culture, live on despite borders, despite distance, despite generations,” Acosta said. “We should not forget them.”

She’s already found comfort in setting up an altar in honor of her 64-year-old brother who died this month after battling COVID-19.

At his candlelit altar, Acosta placed her brother’s favorite drink next to a framed black and white photo of him: an open can of Bud Light.

“For me personally, it’s important for me to be able to sit with my brother and have him visit with me,” she said. “That’s what this is about ... death in Mexico is a continuation of life.”

