Where the dozen California ballot measures stand so far on election night

California voters faced 12 ballot measures in the general election on a range of issues, from property taxes to the gig economy and cash bail.

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, voters were rejecting an initiative to reinstate affirmative action and another to let cities adopt local rent control ordinances, though final results are not yet available as millions of additional votes have yet to be tallied.

A gig economy measure sponsored by Uber and Lyft was initially passing, while a proposal to overhaul the state’s property tax system remained close.

Here’s where things stand with California’s most high-profile initiatives, according to the Associated Press:

Proposition 14

The measure to authorize $5.5 billion in bonds to finance stem cell and other medical research was sitting at 52.4% in favor, with 5.6 million votes recorded.

The initiative would cost the state $7.8 billion, with an estimated $310 million in annual debt payments over the next two and a half decades, according to a Secretary of State analysis of Proposition 14.

If it passes, Proposition 14 would set aside $1.5 billion for research on diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and medical issues that cause stroke, epilepsy and other conditions.

Proposition 15

If Proposition 15 passes, it will represent the biggest change to California property tax law since 1978, when voters approved an initiative that bases property tax assessments on a property’s purchase price.

Under Proposition 15, California businesses that own more than $3 million dollars in commercial or industrial property would be taxed based on current market value, a change that would effectively require them to pay more tax.

As of 8:30 p.m. the initiative was narrowly passing with 50.8% of nearly 5.7 million ballots recorded.

Proposition 16

California voters 25 years ago banned the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in university admissions, public employment and contracting. Proposition 16 would reinstate affirmative action policies and repeal the 1996 ban on them.

The measure was immediately lagging as 53% of 5.6 million voters rejected the measure, which should come as no surprise considering polls have consistently indicated a lack of support for Proposition 16.

Proposition 17

This measure would restore the right to vote for parolees. The measure was nearing 61.8% approval with nearly 5.6 million votes tracked.

The Legislature put Proposition 17 on the ballot this summer through Assembly Constitutional Amendment 6.

Proposition 18

Another voting rights initiative, Proposition 18 would let 17-year-olds vote in primaries if they will be 18 by a general election.

Lawmakers also put this initiative on the ballot through Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4. Proposition 18 was struggling with 52.1% of the nearly 5.6 million votes case rejecting the measure.

Proposition 19

The proposal would give Californians over 55 a property tax break when they move, so they can keep their lower rates if they want to purchase a smaller home somewhere else in the state. Proposition 19 would also require owners of inherited properties to pay more in taxes.

Proposition 19 was sneaking by, with 51.8% of the almost 5.5 million votes recorded.

Proposition 20

Should it succeed, Proposition 20 would increase penalties on certain crimes and revise parole terms and make it harder for someone to be released. The initiative would roll back provisions of criminal justice initiatives voters passed in 2014 and 2016, Propositions 47 and 57, that generally reduced criminal penalties.

By Tuesday evening, Proposition 20 was failing with only 35.5% of 5.5 million ballots in approval.

Proposition 21

For the second time in two years, California voters are deciding whether more cities should be allowed to restrict rent hikes.

Proposition 21 so far was failing early, with 56.9% of the 5.6 million votes cast rejecting the initiative. Voters rejected a similar measure in 2018.

Proposition 21 had been struggling for weeks in the polls amid opposition from realtors, business groups, affordable housing advocates and high-profile figures like Gov. Gavin Newsom.

If successful, the measure would let local governments establish stronger rent control ordinances on buildings at least 15 years old and on some single-family homes.

Proposition 22

Gig economy giants Uber and Lyft have spent the last year battling California’s law that requires companies to provide employment benefits to more workers. The gig companies and their allies spent more than $200 million on the initiative, outspending opponents almost 10 to 1.

If Proposition 22 passes, these companies will still be able to pay their drivers as independent workers, with some added perks like payment toward health insurance. Should it fail, Uber and Lyft will start having to consider their California drivers as employees and pay them a list of benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

The measure had an early lead Tuesday, with 56.8% of 5.6 million votes cast in favor of Proposition 22.

Proposition 23

This measure would require at least one licensed physician to be at kidney dialysis clinics during treatments. Proposition 23 would also require clinics to report data on dialysis-related infections and tasks state health officials with approving clinic closures.

Dialysis clinics would also be prohibited from discriminating against patients due to insurance coverage.

Proposition 23 was failing with 63.2% of 5.6 million voters initially rejecting the measure.

Proposition 24

Two years ago, the California Legislature passed an historic data privacy law that hands more control to consumers over what kind of information is collected about them.

Now, the same proponents of that law have introduced Proposition 24 to go a step further in the data collection crackdown.

Proposition 24 would hand more agency to consumers over what personal details businesses can use and collect, and would set a timestamp on how long companies can store these data points. It would also impose increased penalties on violations of minors’ information.

The measure was passing amid 58.1% approval and 5.5 million votes recorded.

Proposition 25

The Legislature passed in 2018 a law to end money bail, the system that directs many criminal defendants to put up cash as a condition of being released from jail before trial. Proposition 25 emerged after the bail industry challenged the law, putting a referendum on the ballot to contest it.

Should voters approve Proposition 25, people accused of certain crimes who are awaiting a trial would be released based on risk assessments rather than their ability to make bail.

Proposition 25 was failing with 53.3% of the 5.5 million votes cast against the proposal.