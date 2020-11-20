Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

New California workplace rules for COVID-19 are out. Some businesses aren’t happy

California has become one of the first states in the country to have emergency workplace rules to protect employees from COVID-19 exposure.

During a major outbreak, defined as 20 or more cases within a 14-day period, employers will be required to provide workers with testing at least twice a week. The rules also require that workers quarantining due to an exposure be paid.

Members of the standards board of Cal-OSHA voted unanimously to approve the regulations on Thursday.

“We know what we have to do, and sitting and waiting is not going to help,” said the board’s chair, David Thomas.

Representatives of dozens of industries, from wine-making to restaurants, asked the board to hold off on adopting the standards, saying it shouldn’t rush through the process and potentially harm businesses who are also struggling during the pandemic.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The standards, for instance, make it possible that big employers with hundreds of employees could be defined as in a perpetual outbreak, said Rob Moutrie, a policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce. He also said smaller employers in more rural areas with limited medical infrastructure may not be able to test every employee.

Finally, requiring employers to keep paying their employees may exceed Cal-OSHA’s authority, Moutrie told the board.

“Those issues can be fixed if we have the time,” Moutrie told the board.

But dozens of labor advocates and workers urged the board to pass the standard, saying time is of the essence.

“With COVID, it moves so rapidly that I don’t think we should make the perfect be enemy of the good,” said Robert Harrison, a physician at the University of California, San Francisco and a former member of the Cal-OSHA’s standards board.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

The new workplace standards come as coronavirus case numbers are rising again. The standards will go into effect within 10 days pending state review, and will be effective for at least 180 days. Healthcare workers, who already have their own standards, are exempt.

Provisions in the standards include:

New rules also govern employer-provided housing and transportation, such as requiring beds to be spaced at least six feet apart in all directions.

The state has published guidance documents for dozens of industries, but labor advocates for months have called for Cal-OSHA to create and pass the official standards.

The Cal-OSHA Training Academy has made materials available at its website for companies and workers to help comply with the regulations.

Profile Image of Jeong Park
Jeong Park
Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service