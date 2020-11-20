Coronavirus updates: As Californians get a curfew, hospitals brace for tough winter

More than eight months into the crisis and with coronavirus activity erupting throughout the state, the vast majority of California starting this weekend will be in the tightest set of restrictions imposed since spring.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Thursday announced a one-month, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all counties in the state health department’s purple tier.

The announcement came three days after the state sent more than two dozen counties back to that most stringent tier, which now encompasses 94% of California’s 40 million residents, due to rapidly accelerating COVID-19 numbers.

The curfew restricts non-essential gatherings and business operations. It will mainly impact outdoor restaurant dining and a few entertainment-centered businesses that do significant business late at night. You can still pick up takeout or get drive-thru food after 10 p.m. and grocery stores will be allowed to stay open. You can still run essential errands like walking your dog or going to the pharmacy.

Newsom in a statement referred to the new measure as a “limited stay-at-home order,” and it is currently set to expire the morning of Dec. 21.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says this week’s major changes to restrictions — Monday’s mass tier demotions and the curfew — are necessary emergency actions as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations accelerate.

As of Thursday, California was reporting an average of close to 8,200 new lab-confirmed cases a day over the past two weeks. The growth curve has been extremely steep. The rolling two-week average was a little over 3,100 one month ago and about 4,500 just two weeks ago.

Test positivity, as a rolling two-week average, has gone from 3.2% at the start of November to an even 5% by Thursday, reflecting that the surge is fueled by a true increase in spread and not simply a product of increased testing. The World Health Organization has for months recommended regions do not proceed with economic reopening until the rate of tests returning positive is below 5%. California stayed below that mark for nearly all of September and October.

The number of virus patients currently hospitalized statewide has jumped past 4,500, a net increase of almost 2,000 patients since Nov. 1. The total in intensive care has spiked from 700 to 1,150 this month. Fewer than 2,000 ICU beds were available as of Thursday.

The hospitalization surge has been very widespread: Nearly two dozen counties that combine for the lion’s share of California’s patients have each had their total increase more than 40% since the start of this month, The Bee recently calculated.

Likewise, new cases are up across the board, in essentially all of California’s well-populated areas.

“Activities you normally do are higher risk today than they were a month ago,” because more people are infected statewide, Ghaly said in a Thursday news conference. “This (curfew) is going to help us stop the surge faster and avoid more severe restrictions.”

The U.S. as a whole is amid its worst surge yet in the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University and other compilers of nationwide COVID-19 data, with activity on the rise in almost every state.

Curfew has been criticized. Will it be enforced?

Several local government leaders in Northern California, especially in rural parts of the state, have lambasted the curfew order as unnecessary and overreaching. Some suggest there isn’t evidence to support it will be effective. Others say it will confuse people.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, who has been a vocal opponent of the stay-at-home order for months, in a Thursday statement slammed the curfew as “arbitrary” and claimed it won’t be effective.

“This virus does not suddenly come out at night, and there is little evidence that shifting businesses’ operating hours has any impact ... A curfew undermines the public’s faith that the guidelines are science-driven,” he wrote.

Sacramento County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson also expressed a bit of skepticism, saying Thanksgiving and the winter holidays are of primary concern, but “very few” of those types of celebrations go later than 10 p.m.

Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore called the curfew a “civil liberties issue” and said residents “are aware of the risk and should be trusted to conduct themselves with discretion.”

Earlier this week, though, Placer County health director and interim health officer Dr. Rob Oldham acknowledged in a Board of Supervisors meeting that the region’s surge is “escalating much faster” than anticipated. Placer’s health office recently reported that 20% of people with confirmed COVID-19 cases interviewed in October said they had attended a large in-person gathering, which Oldham said was the highest rate of any month in the pandemic.

Ghaly says the goal of the curfew is to reduce nighttime gatherings, which are mostly not essential. For a couple of weeks, Ghaly and local health leaders, including in the Sacramento region, have attributed the infection surge to private in-home gatherings in which friends and family members don’t adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

“Letting our guard down could put thousands of lives in danger and cripple our health care system,” Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s acting public health officer, said in a written statement accompanying Thursday’s announcement from Newsom’s office.

Many local law enforcement bodies in the Sacramento area also said Thursday that they would not be enforcing compliance of the curfew, opting to continue an education-based approach.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and others said those calling dispatch about curfew violations will be rerouted to 311 so that callers can reach the county health office instead. The Sacramento Police Department and Placer and El Dorado sheriff’s offices put out similar statements.

Those agencies had essentially the same response when Newsom’s office announced a statewide mask mandate in June.

Hospitals filling fast, especially in rural California

Hospitals across the state have seen coronavirus patient totals surge rapidly in recent weeks and, with infections still also on a sharp incline, are bracing for even worse.

Adventist Health/Rideout, the only general acute care hospital in the Yuba-Sutter area, has had its virus patient total soar from three on Nov. 10 all the way to 24 on Thursday.

Rural parts of the state are of high concern not only because hospital space is limited, but because the nearest alternative sites for some can be hours away. From Siskiyou County near the Oregon border to the Tahoe side of El Dorado County to Mono County in the Eastern Sierra range, hospitals with small capacities in the first place are seeing those limited beds filled with spiking numbers of COVID-19 patients.

California’s hospitals aren’t hurting as much for supplies, like personal protective equipment, as they were earlier in the pandemic. But staff shortages are becoming particularly concerning because of how widespread California’s current surge is.

“Earlier in the year, we were able to redeploy staff and resources to these hot spots,” Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, recently told The Bee. “We really were talking about hot spots. The problem now is when every place is a hot spot, you lose the ability to redeploy.”

Many health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients have also gotten sick with the disease themselves, exacerbating personnel shortages. This is one of the main reasons that Newsom and the state have announced that the earliest available rounds of emergency-approved vaccines, which may come as early as December, will go to health workers.

Sacramento teachers concerned for their safety, unions say

Local teachers unions are asking county leaders to bolster health and safety measures before reopening any further.

Leaders of 11 of the county’s 13 teachers unions in a recent letter urged Beilenson and Sacramento County schools superintendent Dave Gordon not to allow in-person campus openings until they can “ensure that safety measures actually (are) implemented including: regular and accessible testing-for-prevention dedicated to schools; rapid case notification and contact tracing; isolation support and medical care for our most vulnerable students and families; and data transparency of cases, outbreaks, and quarantines in schools.”

About 5,000 Folsom Cordova Unified School District elementary students returned to in-person learning last week, even as Sacramento County was downgraded to the purple tier and a handful of other districts aiming for November openings had their plans put on hold.

Folsom Cordova Unified openings were allowed to proceed because campus opening plans had already been in place for that week.

Within days, four classrooms had to close as at least four people at two campuses tested positive.

State and local health officials have said there does not appear to be any evidence linking large outbreaks or surges to reopening schools.

But school employees have gotten sick, and some have died. Sacramento City Unified has had about 30 staff members test positive during the pandemic. Two died, not including a substitute teacher who passed away in the spring, according to an emailed notification from the district.

Six-county region approaches 50,000 cases. Over 700 dead

The six-county Sacramento region has combined for at least 709 COVID-19 deaths and more than 48,000 total confirmed cases during the ongoing health crisis.

All six counties are in the purple tier after Monday’s emergency demotions by the state.

Sacramento County has recorded 32,411 lab-positive coronavirus cases and 544 resident deaths from the virus. The county broke another record Thursday, reporting 559 new cases. The two biggest daily increases before that, of 484 and 496, came last week.

Hospitalizations continue to grow extremely rapidly, reaching 227 on Thursday after net increases of 19, 17 and 19 in the past three days, state data show. The county’s high from the summer surge was 281. The county now has 54 patients in ICUs, a jump of seven from Wednesday and its highest point in more than two months.

The city of Sacramento has surpassed 300 coronavirus deaths, increasing to 303 with Thursday’s update.

County health officials have confirmed 18 deaths for the first two weeks of November. The county’s October death toll stands at 54.

Yolo County has reported 3,981 total infections and 72 deaths from COVID-19, reporting eight deaths since Nov. 12, including one Wednesday and another Thursday. The county added 41 cases Wednesday and an additional 53 on Thursday.

Yolo has 12 patients in hospitals with COVID-19, down two from Wednesday but with seven still in ICUs, according to state data updated Thursday.

Placer County has reported 5,642 cases during the pandemic, adding 99 new infections Thursday following 54 on Wednesday and 92 on Tuesday.

Placer reported one death each of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for an all-time total of 66.

Placer’s massive spike in hospitalized cases continues to break records on a daily basis. The county says it has 83 patients in hospital beds with confirmed coronavirus as of Thursday, with 80 of them (96%) in hospitals specifically “because of COVID.” Both have well exceeded the summer surge. The county says 11 are now in ICUs, 10 of whom are being treated specifically for the disease.

El Dorado County is one of a few California counties with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. But new cases are coming at an accelerated pace and hospitalizations are rising fast as well.

The county on Thursday added 52 new cases for a cumulative total of 1,899. Though a large share of recent cases have come from the Lake Tahoe region, the biggest plurality from Thursday’s total came from El Dorado Hills at 15, the county said in an update.

El Dorado has eight hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, the most since April, with half of them in ICUs.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 2,601 people positive for coronavirus and 13 deaths. The county added 81 new cases Thursday, breaking a daily record of 80 set Monday.

The past seven days have marked Sutter County’s seven highest daily infection totals of the pandemic, the local health dashboard shows.

Yuba County officials have reported a total of 1,706 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. The county reported 41 new infections Thursday, the second-most in any day of the pandemic.

Sutter and Yuba, sister counties that share a public health office and have a combined total of one hospital, have seen the COVID-19 patient total at that hospital shoot up very quickly. Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville was treating 24 virus patients as of Wednesday, up from 10 as of Nov. 13.

Rideout’s president, Rick Rawson, in a video message earlier this week pleaded for local residents to follow health orders and avoid gatherings to keep his hospital from becoming overwhelmed.