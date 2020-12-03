Sacramento Bee Logo
Longtime Gavin Newsom friend and adviser Nathan Ballard arrested for domestic violence

Headshot of Nathan Ballard
Headshot of Nathan Ballard Mark Compton

A notable Democratic public relations consultant and longtime friend of Gov. Gavin Newsom was arrested in October on domestic violence charges.

Nathan Ballard, who served as communications director when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco, was arrested on allegations including attempting “to suffocate a child with a pillow,” according to Politico, which broke the story Thursday afternoon.

Napa County Superior Court records indicate that a temporary restraining order has been issued in a domestic violence case involving Ballard.

Ballard, who runs the public relations agency The Press Shop, has advised many high profile clients, including the Golden State Warriors, Super Bowl 50, major tech figures and Fortune 100 companies, according to the company’s website.

In addition to once serving on Newsom’s staff, Ballard also served as spokesman for past Democratic presidential candidates Sen. John Kerry and General Wesley Clark and once served as communications director for the Democratic National Committee, the California Democratic Party, the California Labor Federation and the AFL-CIO.

The Sacramento Bee has reached out to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office for more information. The Bee has also reached out to Ballard for comment.

This is a developing story.

Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
