Watch live: Gavin Newsom to give update on California COVID-19 response as ICUs fill

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 management this morning.
When the live stream starts, you’ll be able to watch it below.
The update comes a few days after the governor announced a regional stay-at-home order last week that restricts activity in regions of the state depending on intensive care unit capacity at local hospitals.
