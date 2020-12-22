Gavin Newsom names California’s first Latino U.S. senator to replace Kamala Harris

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor in the U.S. Senate, making him the first Latino from California to fill the role in the state’s 170-year history.

Newsom’s historic appointment comes after a coalition of Latino progressive groups pressed for Newsom to appoint Padilla, or another Latino, to represent California, where Latinos make up 40% of the population.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “He will be a Senator for all Californians.”

Soon after Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate in August, Padilla collected endorsements from BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; the D.C.-based political action committee Latino Victory; the UFW Foundation and the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein also backed Padilla’s appointment.

Padilla’s front-runner status was elevated quickly after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as his cabinet’s health and human services secretary, taking another top Latino politician out of the running for the Senate seat.

Other Latino candidates believed by political strategists to be considered for the role included Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Kevin de Léon, who challenged Feinstein for her Senate seat in 2018.

Latino progressive groups weren’t the only organizations calling on Newsom to name a senator from an under-represented community. The Democratic governor also faced intense pressure from other groups to appoint a Black woman or LGBTQ leader to replace Harris.





Mike Madrid, a California-based political strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said it would have been considered “malpractice’ for Newsom not to appoint a Latino as Harris’ successor.

“The Democratic Party also recognizes it has kind of a Latino problem right now,” Madrid said referring to Republican President Donald Trump’s support of Latino voters and the Democratic Party’s lack of Latino elected officials on a national level. “If you can’t have a Latino from California, I mean, where can you have one?”

Padilla’s appointment makes him the tenth Hispanic American to serve as a U.S. senator in the country’s history, joining current Sens. Marco Rubio, R-FL, Ted Cruz, R-TX, Catherine Cortez, D-NV, and Robert Menendez, D-NJ.

Raised in Pacoima, Calif., Padilla, 47, is the son of Mexican immigrants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before becoming The Golden State’s top elections officer, a position he’s held since 2015, he served on the Los Angeles City Council and in the California State Senate.

At age 26, Padilla was elected in 1999 as the city’s first Latino to serve on the Los Angeles City Council. Between 2006-14, Padilla served in the California State Senate. As a lawmaker, he chaired the committee on energy, utilities and communications.

Padilla was applauded for his efforts as California’s secretary of state for leading the state’s vote-by-mail elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet he also faced criticism after his office hired a public relations firm that billed itself as on “Team Biden” for a voter outreach campaign without apparent authorization for the payment. As secretary of state, Padilla drew controversy in 2018 as he launched a program to register voters at the Department of Motor Vehicles despite concerns from county registrars that the system wasn’t ready.

Potential political agenda

Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, anticipates Padilla’s agenda will focus on ensuring immigrants are not left behind or excluded from COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. Other potential issues include addressing climate change and environmental protections for vulnerable Californians and safeguarding the state’s upcoming redistricting cycle from gerrymandering.

“Padilla has been pretty clear about his support for immigrant families, recognizing the social, economic and political contributions of these communities,” Diaz said.

Manuel Pastor, director of the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California, predicts Padilla will be a major proponent of voting rights and promoting issues important to undocumented immigrants, particularly recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“He’s been a significant supporter on issues, services to undocumented immigrants, being involved in promoting The Dream Act,” Pastor said.

It would be natural for Padilla to focus on voter integrity issues, Madrid said. Padilla’s “deep understanding in local government” would be a plus when it comes to addressing issues related to homelessness and responding to COVID-19 at a federal level, he said.

He thinks Padilla has long wanted the Senate seat.

“It’s a position that he’s just kind of talked openly about,” Madrid said. “I think he’s always kind of (planned) to serve California that way.”