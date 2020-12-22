Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Gavin Newsom names chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus as next secretary of state

Hours after appointing a replacement to Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday named Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the next Secretary of State.

She will be the first Black person to hold that office in the state’s history.

“I thank Governor Newsom for the confidence he’s placed in me and his belief that I will stand strong for California,” Weber said in a statement. “Being the first African American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge.”

Weber, a Democrat who represents Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City and San Diego, has served in the Assembly since 2012 and currently chairs the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety and the California Legislative Black Caucus. She will replace Alex Padilla, who is taking Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate.

Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the California State Assembly and Senate within 90 days.

“A fearless advocate with unimpeachable integrity and moral clarity – there’s no one better suited for the job of Secretary of State than (Weber),” Newsom tweeted. “With her, CA will continue to be a model for the nation in expanding democratic participation and access to the ballot box.”

Newsom acted swiftly to fill the role of the state’s top elections official. Some speculated that he would choose Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who had announced her intention to run for the office in 2022. Gonzalez on Tuesday applauded the governor’s decision.

“I feel very strongly about voting rights, which is why I was running for Secretary of State,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “While I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve in that role, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well as Secretary of State.”

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service