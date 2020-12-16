Assemblyman to run for sheriff? + The COVID learning gap + Union blasts UC Board of Regents

Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, introduces African American police chiefs from California cities at a press conference at the Capitol on Friday, June 19, 2020, about race and policing. The chiefs provided recommendations on changes in policies and training, and discussed calls for defunding police departments. askowronski@sacbee.com

Good morning! It's Wednesday ALREADY.

ASSEMBLYMAN EYES RUN FOR SHERIFF

Via Sam Stanton...

California Assemblyman and former Sacramento sheriff’s captain Jim Cooper says he is considering making a second run for sheriff in 2022 to replace Sheriff Scott Jones.

Cooper, a 30-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, said he has a campaign committee to run for re-election to the Assembly, but also is opening a committee to possibly run for sheriff “out of respect for the hundreds of people that have asked me to run.”

“At this point, I am only weighing my options and considering what is best for my family, the people of the 9th Assembly District, and for the citizens of Sacramento County,” Cooper, D-Elk Grove, said in a statement.

Jones, who has previously said he would step down after three terms as sheriff, narrowly defeated Cooper in an acrimonious race in 2010. Cooper subsequently retired and ran for the Assembly.

Cooper did not immediately respond to a phone message Tuesday, but Jones told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that he has not yet decided for certain that he will not seek a fourth term.

“It’s too early for me to endorse, I haven’t made the decision I’m not going to run again,” Jones said. “I have not made the official decision.”

If Cooper runs and Jones decides to retire, Cooper may face off against Sacramento sheriff’s Capt. Jim Barnes, who is considering a run.

“I have had conversations with Jim Barnes and he would be an outstanding sheriff,” Jones said. “So if and when I decide not to run, as of right now, he would have my support.

“I would qualify that by saying I don’t know everybody who might jump in, so I don’t think I’m going to endorse before the filing deadline.”

Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Tuesday that he is considering a run.

Read the full story here.

BILL AIMS TO CLOSE COVID LEARNING GAP

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill aimed at addressing Californian students’ tumbling grades during the COVID-19 crisis.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, has introduced AB 104, which she said is intended to help students bridge the gap in their learning.

“Returning to normal after this pandemic won’t magically mean that students will have caught up academically,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Some students have already missed out on nearly a year of educational progress. We urgently need a plan to help students who have been left behind and ensure schools will provide families with options to allow their children the chance to get back on track.”

The bill, which is being finalized, could include more opportunities for summer classes, more pathways for academic intervention, a streamlined way for students to retake their grade level as well as special considerations for grades attained during the pandemic, according to a statement from Gonzalez’s office.

UNION HITS UC REGENTS FOR MEETING REMOTELY

The union representing post-doc and academic researchers at the University of California slammed the UC Board of Regents for meeting remotely when the university is requiring UC employees to return from abroad no later than Jan. 4 or else face dismissal.

UAW Local 5810 accused the UC Office of the President of violating the union contracts for post-docs and academic researchers, many of whom went home abroad due to COVID-19, whether to care for family members or for personal reasons.

“UAW Local 5810 has filed grievances over these contract violations and an Unfair Labor Practice over their refusal to provide the union with the list of workers impacted by this policy. We welcome the opportunity to work with UC to reach a resolution that does not result in the arbitrary discharge of those working abroad due to the pandemic,” said union Vice President Neal Sweeney in a statement.

The union noted that despite the order requiring UC employees to return from abroad, the Board of Regents opted not to meet in person, for safety reasons.

“In all events, the University of California holds as its highest priority the health, safety and well-being of its students, faculty, staff, visitors and all other members of its communities,” the meeting notice said.

The Bee reached out to the university for a response, but no response was received by our deadline.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“California has made significant strides on police reform, but there’s still much work to do ensuring equality and justice.”

- Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president elect a day after the Electoral College made Biden’s victory official, via Kate Irby .

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a public vaccine campaign to reach Californians in 13 different languages Tuesday but warned that the state is still facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths via Kim Bojórquez .

Even as California sets new records for COVID-19 cases, millions of workers in the state stand to lose two weeks of paid sick leave and additional weeks of paid family leave by the end of the year, via Jeong Park and David Lightman.