Watch live: Gavin Newsom introduces Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber

Gov. Gavin Newsom will join Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Assemblywoman Shirley Weber at noon on Wednesday for a conversation about their historic appointments.

On Tuesday, Newsom delivered the highly-anticipated news naming Padilla as the successor to Kamala Harris’ Senate seat. Padilla, 47, will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Taking his place as Secretary of State is Weber, a San Diego Democrat with a reputation for being a fierce racial justice advocate in the statehouse. Weber’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the State Senate and Assembly within 90 days.

When the conference starts, you can watch it below.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
