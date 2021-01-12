Union sues to block California gig worker initiative voters passed 2 months ago

Rideshare drivers and one of the largest unions in California are suing the state seeking to overturn an initiative voters passed in November that exempts drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based from a labor law that requires companies to provide employment benefits to more workers.

The drivers and SEIU said Proposition 22 violates the state’s constitution by limiting the ability of the Legislature to establish a workers’ compensation system for gig workers.

The plaintiffs also said a provision in Prop. 22 that requires any amendment to get approval from seven-eighths of the Legislature and be “consistent” with the initiative’s intent, interferes with the Legislature’s ability to authorize a union or organization that can collectively bargain for gig workers.

“We look forward to the court affirming that gig companies cannot strip workers of their fundamental right to bargain for better pay and working conditions — and that corporations alone should not dictate the laws in our state,” SEIU Local 721 and SEIU California President Bob Schoonover said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

The legal challenge is the latest in the fight between tech companies and some of their workers, who have pushed for them to be classified as employees eligible for labor protections such as minimum wage for all hours worked and unemployment insurance.

Companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart spent $206 million last year to push for Prop. 22, making it the most expensive initiative in California’s history.