Capitol Alert
Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA mayor hold press conference at COVID vaccination site
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will hold a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday afternoon.
The event is expected to begin at 1:35 p.m., according to the governor’s office. Once the livestream starts you can watch it here. The event will also be streamed on Garcetti’s Facebook page.
Newsom and Garcetti will tour the new vaccination site at Dodger Stadium as California struggles to use up the doses the federal government has allocated to the state. Newsom has acknowledged that the state hasn’t been vaccinating residents quickly enough, a problem likely to be exacerbated after the Washington Post reported this morning that the federal government does not have a reserve of vaccines to send to states as planned.
Newsom and other officials have stressed that an efficient vaccination campaign depends on states having accurate information about how many doses they can expect to receive and when. The vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures and need to be used soon after they are thawed, making careful planning essential so doses aren’t wasted.
