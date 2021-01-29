Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

After D.C. riot, California spent $22 million protecting its Capitol and state buildings

California spent $22.2 million to secure the Capitol and other sites in Sacramento and elsewhere against potential civil unrest in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol insurrection earlier this month.

Most of the money went to the California Highway Patrol, which protected a fortified Capitol over the week leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The state spent $18.5 million to support the CHP deployment, $2.8 million for the California Military Department, $642,000 for the Department of General Services, $176,000 for the Office of Emergency Services and $36,000 for Cal Expo, according to the California Department of Finance.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 14 gave the order to activate the California National Guard to support the CHP in providing security. The order followed the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in which a a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed police and drove lawmakers from their chambers.

“Ultimately, 1,000 members of Cal Guard were deployed on various missions from Jan. 15 through 21, 2021,” according to a memo from the Department of Finance.

The Department of General Services was tasked with providing fencing around the Capitol building, as well as two state buildings in Los Angeles. The agency also provided such services as food, showers, latrines and laundry.

