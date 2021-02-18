Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Recall battleground: California schools + Health care workers are burning out + NARAL scorecard

Rachel Klein of Davis holds a sign supporting reopening Davis schools for classroom instruction as a group called the DJUSD Parent Coalition held a rally at Central Park in Davis on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Rachel Klein of Davis holds a sign supporting reopening Davis schools for classroom instruction as a group called the DJUSD Parent Coalition held a rally at Central Park in Davis on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert! Thanks for reading!

RECALL WATCH: FAULCONER HITS NEWSOM ON SCHOOLS

The deadline to turn in at least 1.5 million signatures supporting the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom is now less than one month away. Organizers say they have the needed signatures, but elections officials need to verify them before they’re officially counted. Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber’s office is expected to release a report of validated signatures later this week.

Meanwhile, Republican challenger Kevin Faulconer is taking advantage of stubborn school reopening negotiations to promote his campaign. The former San Diego Mayor visited San Francisco on Wednesday to call for a return to classrooms.

“Our elitist governor Gavin Newsom continues to sit idly by while he creates an education equality gap that will haunt students for their entire lives,” Faulconer said at the press conference.

Newsom says talks continue with lawmakers on reopening schools. “We are making progress, and it is stubborn,” he said this week. Read more here on the stalemate he’s confronting.

Yesterday, we told you about a skirmish among California Republicans ahead of the party’s organizing convention this weekend. The proposed amendment in question, which would have changed how the party endorses a statewide recall candidate, has now been withdrawn.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson notified delegates on Wednesday afternoon:

“While I believe this proposal was well-intentioned to ensure that our party could take an official position as we work to remove the worst governor in state history from office, the unintended consequence is that it was dividing us at a time when nothing is more important than being unified and focused on making sure the recall qualifies for the ballot,” Patterson said.

Remember, the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 saw dozens of candidates put their names on the ballot. Currently, only Faulconer and businessman John Cox have officially launched campaigns. If the recall does qualify, there could be far more candidates for the California Republican party to choose from

Carl DeMaio, a California GOP delegate and chairman of Reform California, said he’s happy to see the amendment withdrawn, and hopes the party commits to a “public process that involves the grassroots in the selection of the eventual candidate.”

SURVEY FINDS HEALTH CARE WORKERS ARE BURNING OUT

Health care providers, on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, are burning out in large numbers.

That’s the finding of a recent survey conducted by the California Health Care Foundation, which surveyed 1,202 health providers from Jan. 4-14.

Half, 50%, of providers are frustrated at their job, while 57% say they are overworked, 59% say they are burned out and 68% say they are emotionally drained as a result of the pandemic. All of these numbers are either the same or higher than when the last survey was conducted in September.

A majority, 85%, of providers said that they either have already received the COVID-19 vaccine or are planning to do so. But tellingly, just 62% expressed some level of confidence that the vaccine will be widely distributed — down from 75% in September.

High levels of providers, 45%, report that they are still reusing personal protective equipment, while 39% say that they do not have enough medical-grade N95 masks to go around. Just under half, 48%, said that there are not enough beds available, while 44% said there are not enough staff to handle the current COVID-19 levels.

“California’s health care providers are under strain and fed up,” Kristof Stremikis, director of Market Analysis and Insight at the California Health Care Foundation, said in a statement. “Too many report that they still lack basic supplies, and we’re seeing rising levels of burnout and exhaustion. And providers are increasingly frustrated with the public for not doing their part to save lives.”

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS GROUP RELEASES 2021 LEGISLATIVE SCORECARD

As California’s 2021 legislative session heats up, NARAL Pro-Choice California has released a scorecard, which will score key Assembly and Senate committee and floor votes on legislation dealing with reproductive rights, as well as factoring in lead authorship and co-authorship of bills.

“With the scorecard, NARAL also aims to differentiate between lawmakers who support reproductive freedom and those who are willing to go above and beyond to stand with the 84% of Californians who believe abortion should be legal,” according to a statement from the organization.

Among the bills that NARAL Pro-Choice California will be tracking are sponsored bills SB 245, which would remove cost-sharing for abortion services and SB 379, which would require the University of California health care systemdoctors and students practicing at non-UC facilities are able to provide services including reproductive health and gender-affirming care.

You can look at the methodology that the group will use by visiting here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In a frenzied effort to ingratiate themselves to extremist coastal elite political agendas, Sens. (Scott) Wiener and (Monique) Limón are risking the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands blue-collar families and a doubling of the cost to get to work and school, all without a benefit to the environment.”

- Robbie Hunter, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, in a statement regarding a new bill that would ban fracking in the state by 2027.

Best of the Bee:

Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service