Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

California passes bill allocating $1.4 million to track anti-Asian bias and hate crimes

Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, at the California State Capitol on June 15, 2020. Ting secured $1.4 million in state funds for Stop AAPI Hate through the passage of AB 85 on Monday.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, at the California State Capitol on June 15, 2020. Ting secured $1.4 million in state funds for Stop AAPI Hate through the passage of AB 85 on Monday. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

California legislators approved $1.4 million in state funding to help combat anti-Asian violence and racism through the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center on Monday.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, secured funding through the passage of AB 85, which provides additional state resources for the ongoing pandemic response. The money will be used to support Stop AAPI Hate’s research and help the organization track anti-Asian incidents, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rise in hate incidents against Asian Americans during the pandemic is alarming,” Ting said in a statement. “But, we can’t solve a problem without knowing how big it is. New state funding allows the data gathering to continue, and the research will ultimately lead us to solutions that will make all communities safer.”

Stop AAPI Hate’s reporting center was formed in March last year by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action and San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies department to collect reports of anti-Asian discrimination nationwide. Between March and August 2020, the center received 2,583 self-reported incidents of anti-Asian discrimination nationwide, with more than 40% of those reports from California.

Recent months have seen a spike in attacks against elderly Asian Americans, particularly in the Bay Area. In January, an elderly Thai man died in San Francisco after being violently shoved to the ground, while a 91-year-old Asian man was also assaulted in Oakland’s Chinatown.

“The history of the Asian American Pacific Islander community in the United States has been punctuated by times of racism and hate including the Chinese Exclusion Act, the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americas in World War II, the murder of Vincent Chin, hate crimes against Sikhs after 9/11, and most recently, attacks and murder of API seniors incited by racist rhetoric about the COVID pandemic,” Richard Pan, D-Sacramento and chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, said in a statement. “I am grateful that California will be funding data collection and research at UCLA to address racism and hate against the API community thanks to the leadership of Assembly Budget Committee Chair Phil Ting.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill and finalize the allocation of state funds.

Profile Image of Ashley Wong
Ashley Wong
Ashley Wong covers Sacramento’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community for The Sacramento Bee in partnership with Report for America. A graduate of University of California, Berkeley, she has written for USA Today and the East Bay Express.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service