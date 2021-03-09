‘Look, we’ve made mistakes.’ As recall looms, Gavin Newsom defends his coronavirus record

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Newsom visited a county Public Health coronavirus vaccination clinic on campus as part of a statewide tour touting his administration’s efforts to get more shots into arms throughout the state. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

With a potential recall election on the horizon, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a full-throated defense of his coronavirus policies during his State of the State speech Tuesday, touting the fact that California has fewer deaths per capita than Texas, New York and the United States as a whole.

He credited his administration’s response to the pandemic, including issuing the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order, ramping up testing and expanding hospital capacity.

He also heralded California’s vaccination rollout, which had a rocky start but accelerated quickly, with more than 10.6 million vaccines administered. That puts California ahead of many larger countries in terms of vaccinations, including Germany and France, he said.

The Democratic governor addressed the state from one of the California’s largest vaccination sites — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — a break from tradition for a speech usually given at the Capitol.

The speech, normally delivered to lawmakers in the Assembly chamber, had no in-person audience because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stadium’s 55,000 seats remained empty, an allusion to the more-than 54,000 Californians who have died of COVID-19.

“I know our progress hasn’t always felt fast enough,” the Democratic governor said. “And look, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. But we own them, we learn from them, and we never stop trying.”

Newsom delivered his speech as his opponents are mobilizing to try to remove him from office. Organizers trying to recall him say they’ve collected enough signatures to trigger a special election to ask voters if they want to oust their governor, but state and local officials have not yet verified the signatures.

“We won’t change course just because of a few nay-sayers and dooms-dayers,” he said, in an apparent reference to the recall effort. “So to the California critics, who are promoting partisan power grabs and outdated prejudices, and rejecting everything that makes California great, we say this: We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again.”

Newsom highlighted his administration’s focus on equity as the coronavirus swept through the state, and promised that his administration will continue to try to lift up the people hit hardest by COVID-19 even after the worst is over.

“When this pandemic ends — and it will end soon — we’re not going back to normal,” he plans to say. “Normal was never good enough.”

He peppered the speech with references to individual Californians he met while traveling the state and praised them for their resilience during the pandemic.

And he referenced the $600 payments he approved last month for low-income California families, which are funded by the state and will supplement federal relief payments. They are part of $7.6 billion in state stimulus he approved, including $2.6 billion in small business grants.

Newsom also promised that kids will soon be back in classrooms thanks to a reopening deal he recently brokered with lawmakers. The deal provides $2 billion in incentive funding to spur schools to return to in-person instruction, although it does not force classrooms to reopen.

“There’s nothing more foundational to an equitable society than getting our kids safely back into classrooms,” he said. “We have turned the conversation from whether to reopen, to when. And that ‘when’ is now upon us.”

Last year, Newsom devoted his entire State of the State address to combating homelessness.

The pandemic thwarted him from making good on his promise to make homelessness his top priority, but Newsom still launched two new programs — Project Roomkey and Project Homekey — that have housed many homeless people, even as many more people have lost their homes or are at risk of losing their homes because of the pandemic.