Fact check: Is Gavin Newsom right that a recall leader suggested microchipping immigrants?

The claim: Gov. Gavin Newsom says the leader of the effort to recall him has advocated for microchipping immigrants. He’s made the claim several times since he launched a campaign against the recall effort this week, most recently in a Tuesday afternoon interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

“The lead proponent of this – the lead proponent of this recall effort, by the way, that pre-dates the pandemic, is someone that believes we should microchip immigrants,” Newsom told Tapper on his show “The Lead.”

Rating: True. Newsom is referencing an April post on Facebook made by Orrin Heatlie, the retired Yolo County Sheriff’s sergeant who initiated the recall effort, first reported by Politico in November. In the post, Heatlie wrote “Microchip Illegal Aliens. It Works! Just Ask Animal Control,” according to an article in The Washington Post.

Heatlie confirmed he posted about microchipping immigrants, but argues he meant it as “hyperbole.”

“I am and have always been adamantly against forced microchipping, forced tattoos or forced vaccines,” he wrote in a text message to The Bee.

The post is no longer accessible on Facebook. Heatlie says the social network deleted his account without explanation.

Heatlie and other recall leaders say they’ve collected enough signatures to trigger a special election asking voters if they want to remove Newsom from office.

Although state and local officials have not yet certified the signatures, Newsom said Tuesday he believes the effort will qualify for the ballot.