Will a warning to drug dealers decrease overdose deaths? California families want to try

As she stood before California lawmakers this week, Amy Neville held up a photo of her son, whom she found dead on the floor of his bedroom last year.

He had purchased a pill he thought was oxycodone from somebody he met online, she said. The pill turned out to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

“You might be asking yourself, ‘So where is this drug dealer now?’ It should come as no surprise to you that he is free, living his life, continuing to sell drugs to unsuspecting kids and adults, while my child is in an urn on a shelf in his bedroom,” Neville of Orange County said.

Dozens of other survivors of overdose victims joined her at the California Senate hearing in person and online. Their outpouring of grief reflects an alarming rise in fentanyl overdoses across the state over the past few years. Fentanyl-related deaths have nearly quadrupled since 2017, rising from about 400 that year to 1,603 in 2019, according to state data.

Fentanyl was also the primary driver of an increase in overdose deaths across the country in the period from May 2019 to May 2020, increasing more than 38% from the previous 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neville and others urged lawmakers to advance a bill that would require convicted fentanyl dealers to receive a warning that they could be charged with murder or manslaughter if somebody overdoses from a pill they provide. That statement mirrors one that judges are required to give to people convicted of driving under the influence.

Senate Bill 350 also would give teeth to that advisement. Prosecutors would be able to use the fact that a defendant has been read the advisement in the past to establish “implied malice,” a legal term that is essential for proving more serious charges of murder or manslaughter.

Named after 2019 fentanyl victim

The bill, dubbed “Alexandra’s Law” in memory of 2019 fentanyl overdose victim Alexandra Capelouto of Temecula, did not make it out of the Senate’s Public Safety Committee. It had support from the California District Attorneys Association, the California Peace Officers Association and the California State Sheriffs Association.

Its author, Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez, refused to accept amendments proposed by Democratic lawmakers, making it unlikely to move forward.

A committee analysis of the bill found that it was unclear to what extent prosecutors have been successful in proving implied malice and securing a second-degree murder conviction as a result of the DUI advisement law, or what effect the bill would have in prosecuting drug-related deaths.

Several groups, including the Drug Policy Alliance, the California Public Defenders Association and Law Enforcement Action Partnership, opposed the bill on the grounds that it would simply lead to more incarceration, not fewer overdose deaths.

The committee’s Democrats proved receptive to that argument.

“It’s not going to prevent any overdoses and I think that is a false hope and so I will not be supporting the bill today,” Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said.

‘Accidental’ overdoses

Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, said that Alexandra’s Law would open the door for prosecutors to charge drug dealers with manslaughter or murder for overdoses.

“Accidental drug overdose, and I believe that most overdoses are accidental, in my mind does not equate manslaughter or murder,” Kamlager said. “What drug overdose is is sad and unfortunate and it is something that we should be talking about openly and without stigma.”

She said the bill doesn’t address such issues as people continuing to get access to unregulated drugs or the distribution chain, or what happens when a person sells a pill they don’t realize is fentanyl.

“All of those are policy issues that should be included if you’re going to essentially open the door to allow someone to be charged with murder,” she said.

Arguments like those frustrated the families who traveled to the hearing. At one point, someone shouted at Committee Chairman Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, calling him an “idiot.”

Bradford said that providing law enforcement with another tool to prosecute drug offenders won’t work.

“That does not deter drug sales, it doesn’t deter crime whatsoever,” he said.

Bradford, Kamlager and Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, all said that they would support the bill if Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, removed the “implied malice” language from the bill.

Melendez declined to allow the bill to be amended and it failed in committee by a vote of 1-1, with Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Yucaipa, a co-author, voting yes and Wiener voting no. Bradford, Kamlager and Skinner declined to vote.

Though the bill failed to pass committee, it may be brought up for reconsideration at a future hearing.

In response to the bill’s failure to pass, Melendez said in a statement that lawmakers “chose to side with drug dealers.”

“Today’s outcome isn’t what the supporters of SB 350 or I wanted, but we’re not done fighting to ensure drug dealers are held accountable for the lives they take. This is only the beginning and the fight is not over,” she said.