Working-age Latino immigrants 11 times more likely to die from COVID, study shows

Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Counties in California and other places in the U.S. are trying to ensure they vaccinate people in largely Black, Latino and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) AP

The COVID-19 pandemic was even deadlier for working-age Latino immigrants than previously known, according to a recent University of Southern California study.

Latino immigrants, between the ages of 20 and 54, are nearly 11.6 times more likely to die from the virus than U.S.-born people who are not Latino, according to the study.

The figure “astonished” the study’s lead author Erika Garcia, an assistant professor of preventative medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC.

The research, published in the journal, Annals of Epidemiology, was based on data from 10,200 death certificates of Californians whose deaths occurred between February 2020 to June 2020.

Researchers found that those who died during over that period were predominately Hispanic, “consistently older, more likely to be male, had lower educational attainment, and most were foreign-born,” according to the study.

It’s “very heartbreaking to think about how much mortality is being experienced through this and this doesn’t include what happened during the winter,” Garcia said.

The report paints a grim portrait of how the pandemic has ravaged Latino communities throughout The Golden State. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of nearly 27,000 Latino Californians, a number similar to the city population of Galt.

Black Californians from the same age group were five times more likely than whites to die from the virus, according to the study.

Garcia said public health intervention and public health policies need to be targeted to the racial and age groups most impacted by the pandemic.

Latinos makeup 40% of the state population, yet represent nearly half of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths. Only 22% of Californians who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are Latino, state data shows.

“You really do need to tailor the intervention and campaigns to target those that are high risk,” she said.

Arturo Bustamante Vargas, an associate professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said it’s clear immigrants, particularly undocumented immigrants, are highly vulnerable to the virus.

Bustamante Vargas said that vulnerability stems from three different factors.

First, Latino communities are less likely than other groups to have access to health care and are known to disproportionately suffer from health conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Second, throughout the pandemic Latino workers have been over-represented in jobs that require close contact and cannot be done from home. A 2020 Legislative Analyst’s Office report found that Latino workers were more likely to be employed in areas of food service and recreation.

“Many of these immigrants are not able to work in professions that could easily be done remotely,” he said. “They are working in the field, they are working in the kitchens, they are working in professions that some people have classified as essential services ... that makes them vulnerable to catching COVID-19.”

Lastly, due to California’s high housing costs, many immigrants live in cramped conditions that could make them more susceptible to contracting the disease, according to Bustamante Vargas.

“You have all of these different factors and they really accumulate,” Garcia said.

