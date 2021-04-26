California is the only western state losing a seat in Congress. Which states are gaining?

California is one of seven states that will lose a seat in Congress as a result of the latest U.S. Census count.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday released its decennial population counts for apportionment, the report that determines how many U.S. House seats each state gets based on population.

The U.S. Census data comes from a snapshot in time, showing how many people were living in America on April 1, 2020. The Census found that California’s population was 39,538,223, an increase from 2010’s population of 37,253,956.

The nation’s population grew by 7.4% over the past decade. California trailed that rate with its population increasing at a 6.1% pace.

Though California gained population, it’s losing a seat in the House of Representatives because other states grew at a faster rate.

The following states also are losing a seat in Congress.

▪ Illinois, which went from a population of 12,830,632 in 2010 to a population of 12,822,739 in 2020

▪ Michigan, which went from a population of 9,883,640 in 2010 to a population of 10,084,442 in 2020

▪ New York, which went from a population of 19,378,102 in 2010 to a population of 20,215,751 in 2020

▪ Ohio, which went from a population of 11,536,504 in 2010 to a population of 11,808,848 in 2020

▪ Pennsylvania, which went from a population of 12,702,379 in 2010 to a population of 13,011,844 in 2020

▪ West Virginia, which went from a population of 1,852,994 in 2010 to a population of 1,795,045 in 2020

Meanwhile, six states gained congressional seats as a result of the Census reapportionment.

Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats due to apportionment. Texas’ population rose from 25,145,561 in 2010 to 29,183,290 in 2020.

The other states to each gain one congressional seat include:

▪ Colorado, which went from a population of 5,029,196 in 2010 to a population of 5,782,171 in 2010

▪ Florida, which went from a population of 18,801,310 in 2010 to a population of 21,570,527 in 2020

▪ Montana, which went from a population of 989,415 in 2010 to a population of 1,085,407 in 2020

▪ North Carolina, which went from a population of 9,535,483 in 2010 to a population of 10,453,948 in 2020

▪ Oregon, which went from a population of 3,831,074 in 2010 to a population of 4,241,500 in 2020