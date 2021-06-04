Capitol Alert

Watch live: Gavin Newsom selects winners of $50,000 COVID vaccine prizes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference where he announced a proposal of a $5.1 billion investment for drought preparedness, infrastructure and response to ensure a more climate resilient system, at the San Luis Reservoir Romero Visitor Center in Merced County, Calif, on Monday, May 10, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference where he announced a proposal of a $5.1 billion investment for drought preparedness, infrastructure and response to ensure a more climate resilient system, at the San Luis Reservoir Romero Visitor Center in Merced County, Calif, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will select the first 15 people to win $50,000 as part of California’s “Vax to Win” program on Friday morning. Watch it here:

To be eligible, winners must have received at least one dose of the vaccine while permanently living in the state.

Newsom will draw the winners at 10 a.m. He plans to choose another 15 winners on June 11, as well.

On June 15, the same day the state lifts its COVID-19 regulations, California will choose 10 vaccinated people to win $1.5 million each.

Newsom does not plan to release the names of the winners at the event today. They are expected to be notified by the Department of Public Health, and they can choose whether to allow their names to be disclosed to the public.

