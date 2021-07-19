Will California start requiring masks indoors again? Gavin Newsom sidesteps the question

California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

As COVID-19 cases in California rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom avoided answering a question Monday about whether he might impose a new statewide mask mandate, instead stressing the importance of vaccinations.

The rate of Californians testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week, known as the positivity rate, has ticked up steadily for days and is now at 4.1%, the highest it’s been since February.

California is seeing about 6 new cases per day for every 100,000 residents, according to the seven-day average compiled by the state’s Department of Public Health, nearly three times as many as the state was seeing in early June.

The Democratic governor noted he’s “very mindful of the transmissible nature of this Delta variant” spreading through the state. He pointed to the new mask requirement in Los Angeles County and mask recommendations in Bay Area counties, saying such changes are “inevitable” if cases continue to rise, although he stopped short of saying whether new statewide rules are possible.

The solution, he said, is getting more people vaccinated.

“We are also committed to addressing this latest increase in the number of new cases here in the state of California,” he said. “If we want to end this pandemic once and for all, if we want to turn the page, we can get it done in a matter of weeks, not months. It’s as simple as this: If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

About 61% of Californians over the age of 12 are vaccinated, according to state data. Vaccine rates have plateaued in California in recent weeks as officials struggle to convince the remaining population to get vaccinated.

In some areas, including Sacramento, officials have been going door-to-door to encourage people to get the shots. Newsom and lawmakers have also allocated $40 million to help small, private doctors’ offices convince patients to get immunized.

The Newsom administration is requiring California students to wear masks at school, even if they’re vaccinated. The issue has become a favorite talking point of several prominent Republicans running to replace him in the upcoming recall election, who argue vaccinated students shouldn’t be required to wear masks.

At the press conference Monday, Newsom defended the policy and said it’s part of his commitment to get kids back into classrooms safely. He added he is “committed not to imposing new restrictions” on schools beyond the mask requirements.

Newsom first imposed a statewide mask mandate in June 2020 to try to curb coronavirus spread, but rescinded it last month, citing dramatically improved COVID-19 rates. Since then, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has surged in California and across the country, driving a new wave of infections primarily affecting unvaccinated people.