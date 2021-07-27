Gavin Newsom in Fresno signs law expanding health care coverage for undocumented Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom is shown speaking in Fresno, CA, on July 27, 2021 during a press conference where he signed a law expanding health access to undocumented immigrants in the state. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom during a visit to Fresno on Tuesday signed a law that would extend public health care coverage to low-income, undocumented immigrants aged 50 and over.

Newsom made the announcement during a visit to the Clinica Sierra Vista Elm Community Health Center in south Fresno.

The expansion comes after the state expanded Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid, to undocumented children in 2016 and young adults up to the age of 26 in 2020.

The coverage would start in May of 2022 and cost the state about $1.3 billion a year to administer.

Newsom appeared Tuesday during a press conference with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno and others.

“It’s a point of pride, it’s a point of principle, and it is what marks our values here in the state of California, a universal state — the most diverse state in the world’s most diverse democracy,” Newsom said Tuesday.

Dyer spoke before Newsom during Tuesday press conference, voicing support for Assembly Bill 133 and thanking healthcare providers for serving vulnerable population during the pandemic. “Everyone is entitled to be healthy, and I really honestly believe that,” Dyer said.

“Oftentimes those vulnerable populations do not have access to healthcare for a variety of reasons. This bill today that is going to be be signed, is going to be one step closer in making that happen.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom, far right, is shown while Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer speaks on the reasons why he supports a law expanding health care for undocumented immigrants. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com

Arambula said many of the people who will benefit from the increased health access have been “essential” in keeping the state’s economy functioning during the pandemic. He included agricultural workers, health workers and others in that demographic.

“It is our immigrant brothers and sisters, our communities of color who are going to benefit from this increase in access,” Arambula said. “It’s going to be our elders, our seniors, our income-eligible uncles, aunts, grandparents, our families who will benefit from this investment and this increase in access.”

About 2 million undocumented immigrants live in California, the Public Policy Institute of California estimates. State officials expect about 200,000 undocumented immigrants to be enrolled in full-scope Medi-Cal by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

The law Newsom signed covered more undocumented immigrants than he initially proposed when he presented his state budget plan in May.

Newsom originally intended to provide full-scope Medical benefits for undocumented seniors aged 60 and over. But Newsom and Democrats struck a deal in June lowering the age threshold and covering more people.

Immigrant advocates and the California Latino Legislative Caucus heavily pushed for the expansion this year as the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted immigrant communities throughout the state.