Capitol Alert
California says all health care workers must be vaccinated, scraps COVID testing alternative
Health care workers in California must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September and will no longer be able to test out of the requirement under a new health order from California Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón.
The new rule applies to all health care facilities, including hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctors offices and clinics.
Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced that health care workers must get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, but this new order will eliminate the testing option starting Sept. 30 and instead require everyone to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.
California is the first state to impose such a mandate, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Aragón also issued an order Thursday requiring negative tests or proof of vaccination of visitors to hospitals and nursing homes.
