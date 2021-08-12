President Biden urges no vote in Gavin Newsom recall, showing California governor support

President Joe Biden speaks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom via teleconference during a meeting with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Californians to vote no in the upcoming election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom in a show of support for the embattled Democratic governor.

In a statement released by Newsom’s campaign, Biden highlighted Newsom’s policies on climate change, women’s rights, immigrants and the LGBTQ community, and credited Newsom as a “key partner” on the White House’s policy agenda.

“Governor Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises. He is a key partner in fighting the pandemic and delivering economic relief to working families and helping us build our economy back better than ever,” Biden said. “Registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward.”

It’s no surprise the Democratic president is supporting Newsom against the recall. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said he opposed the effort to remove Newsom from office in February, but Biden’s new statement signals the national Democratic Party is getting more involved in the California election.

The statement comes as ballots are starting to arrive in Californians’ mailboxes and Newsom is ramping up his campaign. Newsom plans to kick off his first official campaign tour with an event Friday morning in San Francisco, followed by events Saturday in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.