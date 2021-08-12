Voter Guide
Who’s on the Gavin Newsom recall ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide
For the second time in recent history, California voters are going to decide whether to recall their governor.
The state has begun sending out ballots in the mail to voters for the recall election against sitting Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters have until Sept. 14 to decide whether Newsom should be recalled from office and, if so, who should take his place.
The recall campaign against Newsom was first fueled by criticism of his policies on issues ranging from criminal justice and immigration. Later, those same critics added Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as yet another reason to recall him from office.
The process for a recall is complicated, but recall organizers succeeded in gathering enough petition signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
Along the way, Newsom made several missteps that accelerated critics’ campaign to remove him from office, including his decision to attend an unmasked dinner at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.
Eighteen years ago, California voters had to choose between 135 candidates, ranging from actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to then-Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante to porn magnate Larry Flynt — all vying to replace Democratic then-Gov. Gray Davis. In the end, Davis was recalled and Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was elected to office.
There are substantially fewer recall candidates for this year’s election, but voters will still be asked to choose between 46 names on the ballot. While some of those running for governor may be familiar — reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — others will be mostly unfamiliar to voters.
The Sacramento Bee has reached out to every candidate, to see how they would address the most pressing challenges facing the state of California. Here is how they responded.
John Cox, Republican businessman
Larry A. Elder, talk-radio host
Kevin L. Faulconer, former San Diego mayor
Doug Ose, rancher and former congressman
Kevin Kiley, Republican lawmaker
Ted Gaines, Republican lawmaker
Sam L. Gallucci, pastor and former software executive
Anthony Trimino, ad agency entrepreneur
Adam Papagan, California tour guide
John R. Drake, college student
Jacqueline McGowan, marijuana industry consultant
David Hillberg, aircraft mechanic and actor
David Moore, special education teacher
Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, Orange County business owner
Brandon M. Ross, doctor and attorney
Joel Ventresca, progressive activist
Daniel Watts, free speech lawyer
James G. Hanink, retired educator
Michael Loebs, university lecturer
Jenny Rae Le Roux, business owner
Steve Chavez Lodge, retired homicide detective
Diego Martinez, foothill business owner
Robert C. Newman II, farmer and psychologist
Nickolas Wildstar, entrepreneur
The following recall candidates did not reply to The Sacramento Bee questionnaire.
Kevin Paffrath
Dan Kapelovitz
Jeff Hewitt
Sarah Stephens
Denver Stoner
Joe M. Symmon
Denis Lucey
Jeremiah “Jeremy” Marciniak
Holly L. Baade
Dennis Richter
Major Singh
Daniel Mercuri
David Lozano
David Alexander Bramante
Rhonda Furin
Chauncey “Slim” Killens
