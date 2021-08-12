Who’s on the Gavin Newsom recall ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

For the second time in recent history, California voters are going to decide whether to recall their governor.

The state has begun sending out ballots in the mail to voters for the recall election against sitting Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters have until Sept. 14 to decide whether Newsom should be recalled from office and, if so, who should take his place.

The recall campaign against Newsom was first fueled by criticism of his policies on issues ranging from criminal justice and immigration. Later, those same critics added Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as yet another reason to recall him from office.

The process for a recall is complicated, but recall organizers succeeded in gathering enough petition signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Along the way, Newsom made several missteps that accelerated critics’ campaign to remove him from office, including his decision to attend an unmasked dinner at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

Eighteen years ago, California voters had to choose between 135 candidates, ranging from actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to then-Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante to porn magnate Larry Flynt — all vying to replace Democratic then-Gov. Gray Davis. In the end, Davis was recalled and Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was elected to office.

There are substantially fewer recall candidates for this year’s election, but voters will still be asked to choose between 46 names on the ballot. While some of those running for governor may be familiar — reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — others will be mostly unfamiliar to voters.

The Sacramento Bee has reached out to every candidate, to see how they would address the most pressing challenges facing the state of California. Here is how they responded.

John Cox, Republican businessman

Larry A. Elder, talk-radio host

Kevin L. Faulconer, former San Diego mayor

Doug Ose, rancher and former congressman

Kevin Kiley, Republican lawmaker

Caitlyn Jenner, celebrity

Ted Gaines, Republican lawmaker

Sam L. Gallucci, pastor and former software executive

Anthony Trimino, ad agency entrepreneur

Adam Papagan, California tour guide

John R. Drake, college student

Patrick Kilpatrick, actor

Jacqueline McGowan, marijuana industry consultant

David Hillberg, aircraft mechanic and actor

David Moore, special education teacher

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, Orange County business owner

Brandon M. Ross, doctor and attorney

Joel Ventresca, progressive activist

Daniel Watts, free speech lawyer

Angelyne, billboard celebrity

James G. Hanink, retired educator

Kevin K. Kaul, entrepreneur

Michael Loebs, university lecturer

Jenny Rae Le Roux, business owner

Steve Chavez Lodge, retired homicide detective

Diego Martinez, foothill business owner

Robert C. Newman II, farmer and psychologist

Nickolas Wildstar, entrepreneur

Leo S. Zacky, farmer

Heather Collins, salon owner

The following recall candidates did not reply to The Sacramento Bee questionnaire.

Kevin Paffrath

Dan Kapelovitz

Jeff Hewitt

Sarah Stephens

Denver Stoner

Joe M. Symmon

Denis Lucey

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Marciniak

Holly L. Baade

Dennis Richter

Major Singh

Daniel Mercuri

David Lozano

David Alexander Bramante

Rhonda Furin

Chauncey “Slim” Killens