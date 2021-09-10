New California poll shows Gavin Newsom likely to defeat recall by a substantial margin

California Governor Gavin Newsom waves to volunteers and media as he appears at Carpenters Local 701 to drum up support with less than a week left in the recall election, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A new poll from UC Berkeley finds Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to retain his office and defeat the recall election next week by more than 20 points, according to the latest survey from the school’s Institute for Governmental Studies.

The poll shows Newsom with a big lead just four days from the final day of voting, a dramatic turnaround from the institute’s previous poll, which found the race essentially neck and neck.

Since then, Newsom’s campaign doubled down on framing the election as a Republican power grab, drawing a contrast between the liberal incumbent governor and Larry Elder, the conservative talk radio host who is the top-polling candidate on the replacement ballot.

Pollsters found 60.1% of likely voters oppose the recall, while 38.5% support it, according to a Friday report from the Los Angeles Times, which co-sponsored the poll.

Pollsters surveyed Californians between August 30 and September 6.

The results indicate Newsom’s strategy to brand the recall as Republican worked: 65% of likely voters said they thought replacing Newsom with a conservative candidate would undermine California’s policies on climate change, immigration, health care and abortion, according to the Times.

“In the early going it was probably more about whether they liked Newsom or not. It was personalized,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll, told the Times. “By attacking his challenger, which is Elder, and framing it as ‘Look at what you’ll get if you vote for this guy’ ... I think that really won the day.”