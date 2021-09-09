Gavin Newsom blasts Larry Elder at Fresno stop, says GOP win would hurt women, immigrants

Gov. Gavin Newsom couched the Republican recall as an election that could reverberate nationally during his visit Thursday to Fresno.

Newsom spoke at a union office in southwest Fresno, where he delivered pizza to several dozen people running a phone bank in support of the first-term governor.

Saying conservative talk show host Larry Elder was the only legitimate threat to win, Newsom said the Republican candidate winning could have immediate effects in the state and later repercussions across the country.

“That’s what this recall is about. My name may appear on it, (but) it’s about who we are,” Newsom said Thursday in Fresno. “It’s about our values. It’s about the things we hold dear.”

He pointed to the power Elder would have to appoint judges and members to legislative bodies. Newsom also blasted Elder on his past comments, including saying that women are not as politically savvy as men and that employers should be allowed to discriminate against pregnant workers.

He also argued that a Elder as governor would be anti-immigration and has conservative views on assault rifles and health care.

The crowd gathered Thursday chanted “just vote no” and “si se puede.” It drew local advocates like civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias, as well as former Councilmember Blong Xiong.

Investment in the Valley

Newsom announced the same day that his administration is ready to spend $2.75 billion to rehabilitate rundown buildings so they can house homeless Californians.

The Project Homekey will include refurbishing hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, tiny homes and other properties, according to a Thursday announcement from the Governor’s Office.

A number of Fresno projects have benefited from that money. Newsom also touted $600 million in spending in the latest budget in programs in the Valley, Like Fresno DRIVE Initiative and a Kern County project called Better Bakersfield.

President Joe Biden

Newsom said the potential for moving California to the right with a Republican governor is one reason why President Joe Biden will stump for him next week.

“Either we reject this recall or we have someone to the right of Donald Trump as the next governor of the state of California,” Newsom said. “The damage he could do would be pronounced.”

Biden also plans to highlight that climate change is making wildfire seasons last all year and emphasize that severe weather events like fires are hurting Americans economically. He plans to advocate for his proposals to build infrastructure that is resilient in the face of climate change.

Larry Elder

Elder met with a group of farmers Thursday earlier in the day in Fresno to talk about water, jobs, crime and other issues.

He said, if elected, he would immediately suspend the California Environmental Quality Act, allowing for the raising of dams and building of reservoirs. The act has also been blamed by candidates for the state’s housing shortage.

Newsom has also drawn heat from Republicans over attending a birthday party at Napa County’s French Laundry restaurant in November at the same time he was cracking down on public gatherings as coronavirus numbers jumped. Newsom apologized for attending.

Republicans have also blasted Newsom for his response to COVID-19, which they are argue has been bad for business.

Newsom on Thursday touted the state having the lowest COVID rate in the country.

The election is Tuesday, Sept. 14.