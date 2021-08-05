Watch the full interview: Gavin Newsom on recall, challengers and the high stakes for California

When we met virtually with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the late afternoon on July 29, we didn’t expect him to be defiant, sometimes angry, as well as thoroughly fascinating and intense from beginning to end.

But Newsom was all that and much more over 60 minutes of tough questions posed to him by opinion writers and editors from the California newspapers within the McClatchy Company: The Sacramento Bee, The Modesto Bee, The Fresno Bee, and The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The governor sometimes pounded the table as he spoke. He challenged the premise of more than one question posed to him. He spoke of policy decisions that he predicted would be viewed favorably by history even if voters “kicked” him out in this recall.

Newsom’s knowledge of issues that were urgent to California was impressive. He saw a darker, more dangerous meaning to this recall that he feels could have national implications. And yes, he ruefully acknowledged his mistakes that helped lead us to here — where Californians will vote up or down on whether Newsom should remain in office.

If nothing else, this interview puts the state of California at this moment in time into compelling context.

Watch and you will know what this recall is about. By the time this interview was done, when we thanked Newsom for his time, the recall came into clear focus for me, and I wondered if future historians would one day look upon this video as important documentation of a fascinating leader at a fraught moment in state history.

—Marcos Bretón, California Opinion Editor

