Get the latest election results on Gov. Gavin Newsom recall vote

Unofficial local results in the Sept. 14, 2021, recall election for governor from the California’s Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. Official canvassing takes place between Sept. 16 and Oct. 14. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Oct. 21. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Oct. 15.

Please check back for the latest information. This page will be updated throughout tonight as counties report their results.