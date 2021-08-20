Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional, a setback to Uber and Lyft

A California judge on Friday ruled that a 2020 ballot measure exempting rideshare and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the Legislature’s power to set workplace standards.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because “it limits the power of a future Legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law.” That makes the entire ballot measure unenforceable, Roesch said.

The measure, which Californians approved with 58% of votes in November, requires gig companies to provide a health care subsidy and wage floor for hundreds of thousands of drivers.

It exempts drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the 2019 labor law known as Assembly Bill 5, which requires companies to give benefits to more workers.

Some workers and advocates have said the benefits detailed Prop. 22 are far short of what they are looking for, saying they need to be classified as employees to receive appropriate benefits.

The union SEIU and a group of drivers sued the state in January in the California Supreme Court to overturn Prop. 22. But the court declined to hear the case, directing the plaintiffs to file in lower courts.

Rosesch’s ruling stems from the case they filed in February.

It’s likely the ruling gets appealed.