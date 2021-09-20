Rethinking California’s backlogged EDD + Recall reform at Little Hoover + Justice to step down

FILE - In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) AP

CHANGES AT THE EDD

Little by little, it should become easier to deal with the Employment Development Department, thanks to a series of measures the Legislature has passed.

But don’t expect problems to suddenly evaporate.

“This is without precedent. The system wasn’t designed to absorb this pandemic. Now we are in the process, through the budget I just signed, to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to re-imagine not just the technology. but the business process at EDD,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told The Sacramento Bee.

The agency is still dealing with the same issues that have overwhelmed it since the COVID pandemic began 18 months ago, though the volume of activity has diminished:

▪ People still routinely report delays getting through on the phone. EDD reported 2.3 million calls to its unemployment insurance call center last week.

▪ As of last week, almost 74,000 claimants had waited more than three weeks to find out if they were eligible for their first claim. Newsom called it a “stubborn backlog.”

▪ An estimated 2.2 million Californians lost their federal pandemic benefits as of Sept. 11, and many are turning to EDD. The department tells them that different state programs can help with rent, utilities, food, low-cost health insurance and other needs.

Bills approved before the Legislature ended its 2021 session could mean important changes, some now, some later.

Fraud should be easier to detect. Direct deposit will eventually be readily available. More staff will be added.

If someone makes an error when certifying for a claim, they can correct the error instead of facing a long delay in getting paid.

More help already is available for those who speak a language other than English.

“They made a lot of improvements and changes. They are trying. They are taking a data-based approach in improving customer service,” said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at the Century Foundation, which studies unemployment trends.

Read more on what Newsom and the Legislature have in store for the EDD in today’s report by David Lightman and Hannah Wiley.

LITTLE HOOVER COMMISSION TO DISCUSS STUDYING RECALL REFORMS

Via Lara Korte...

The state agency charged with investigating policy and making recommendations to lawmakers will hold a meeting later this month to discuss whether it will hold hearings on whether California’s recall system should be reformed.

The Sept. 27 meeting for the Little Hoover Commission comes on the heels of a massive win for Gov. Newsom in the recall election, and subsequent promises from Democrats to change the 110-year old process, which some view as too liberal.

Advocates of changing the process say they want to see the signature threshold raised from 12% of the last election turnout to somewhere above 20%. There is also concern that the setup of the ballot, which includes both a question for recalling the incumbent and a question for a replacement, unfairly disadvantages the target of the recall.

“We will be meeting so that our Commissioners — who bring a wide range of experience and outlook — can have a vigorous discussion about whether we should study critical questions facing the state: Should the recall system be changed? And if so, how?” said Commission Chair Pedro Nava.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE TO LEAVE FOR NEW JOB

As he campaigned to save his job, Gov. Newsom warned that whoever was governor would have the power to appoint judges to the bench. Now, Newsom’s going to have to make just such an appointment.

Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino “Tino” Cuéllar of the California Supreme Court is stepping down from his position in order to become president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Cuéllar is one of four Supreme Court justices appointed to the highest court by former Gov. Jerry Brown. His replacement will be Newsom’s second appointment to that bench.

Born in Mexico, Cuéllar attended high school in Imperial Valley and went on to attend Harvard and then Yale Law School. He also has a PhD in political science from Stanford University.

Brown named Cuéllar to the California Supreme Court in 2014, the first Mexican immigrant to serve in that capacity.

Prior to his appointment to California’s highest court, Cuéllar was the Stanley Morrison Professor of Law, Professor (by courtesy) of Political Science, and Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, according to his Supreme Court biography.

He also worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration, where he helped to repeal the military’s “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that prohibited LGBTQ people from openly serving their country.

“Tino’s quintessentially American immigrant story is a foundation upon which he has built a tremendously vibrant career and impressive array of significant accomplishments. There is no doubt that Tino will bring energy and a fresh perspective to Carnegie’s work,” said Penny Pritzker, chair of the endowment’s board of trustees, in a statement.

Cuéllar starts his new position on Nov. 1.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Seems pretty clear a lot of Republicans need to rethink the long term implications of not rallying to the cause of the vaccinated. Vaccinated voters have taken the step they’ve been asked to take, what’s the attraction of political leaders who want to champion those who haven’t?”

Republican strategist Rob Stutzman, via Twitter.

