If you haven’t voted yet, here’s your last-minute guide to casting your ballot through Tuesday

If you haven’t voted yet, or even thought about voting, here’s everything you need to know to cast your ballot through Tuesday.

Step one: Make sure you’re registered. Check that status on the Secretary of State website (you’ll need your driver license or ID card number on-hand).

Step two: Do your homework.

You’ve still got time to do your research, with the polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here are all the handy resources you can use to help inform your decision.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Step three: Vote.

In Sacramento County, all registered voters should have received ballots via mail. Those mail-in ballots need to be postmarked on or before Election Day, or dropped off at a Sacramento County drop box or vote center before 8 p.m.

Or, if you prefer to cast your vote the old-fashioned way, there are 78 voting centers in the county where you can fill out your ballot. See the full list, with addresses and hours, here.

For El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties, if you’re not voting by mail, you can find your most convenient polling place at each county’s website.