Live updates: How Californians are voting on the 11 ballot propositions

California voters had to make choices on many races Tuesday. On every ballot in the state were 11 propositions, including a repeal of the gas tax, ending daylight saving time and rent control on residential properties.

As of 11:15 p.m., six of the measures were headed toward approval, with 36 percent of precincts reporting.

Here’s a look at the propositions. All summary information is from the California Secretary of State Voter Guide.

1: Affordable housing bonds

Summary: Authorizes $4 billion in general obligation bonds for existing affordable housing programs for low-income residents, veterans, farmworkers, manufactured and mobile homes, infill, and transit-oriented housing.

How it stands: With 52.5 percent of voters saying yes, it’s slightly leaning toward passing.

2: Housing for homeless mentally ill

Summary: Amends Mental Health Services Act to fund No Place Like Home Program, which finances housing for individuals with mental illness. Ratifies existing law establishing the No Place Like Home Program.

How it stands: With 59.7 percent in favor, it looks to be in good shape to pass.

3: Water bonds

Summary: Authorizes $8.877 billion in state general obligation bonds for various infrastructure projects.

How it stands: The proposition had 52.9 percent of people voting no, so its defeat looks likely.

4: Hospital bonds

Summary: Authorizes $1.5 billion in bonds, to be repaid from state’s General Fund, to fund grants for construction, expansion, renovation, and equipping of qualifying children’s hospitals.

How it stands: It looks like a strong candidate to pass with 58.5 percent voting yes.

5: Property taxes

Summary: Removes certain transfer requirements for homeowners over 55, severely disabled homeowners, and contaminated or disaster-destroyed property.

How it stands: The measure looks like it is heading toward defeat, with 57.5 percent voting against it.

6: Gas tax

Summary: Repeals a 2017 transportation law’s taxes and fees designated for road repairs and public transportation.

How it stands: The repeal likely won’t happen, as 55.3 percent are in favor of keeping the tax.

7: Daylight saving time

Summary: Gives Legislature ability to change daylight saving time period by two-thirds vote, if changes are consistent with federal law.

How it stands: Changing the clock twice a year could become a thing of the past in California, as 61.7 percent of voters have voted yes.

8: Dialysis clinics

Summary: Requires rebates and penalties if charges exceed limit. Requires annual reporting to the state. Prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on payment source.

How it stands: The measure is on its way to failure, with 61.8 percent voting no.

10: Rent control

Summary: Repeals state law that currently restricts the scope of rent control policies that cities and other local jurisdictions may impose on residential property.

How it stands: Defeat seems certain, as 64.3 percent of voters are against it.

11: Ambulance employees

Summary: Law entitling hourly employees to breaks without being on-call would not apply to private-sector ambulance employees.

How it stands: This one looks like a yes. It has 62 percent in favor.

12: Farm animals

Summary: Establishes minimum requirements for confining certain farm animals. Prohibits sales of meat and egg products from animals confined in noncomplying manner.

How it stands: This proposition has 59.4 percent of voters in favor of it.

Wondering why there was no Proposition 9? It was the Three Californias plan that the California Supreme Court ruled in August to keep off the ballot.